Spokane firefighters rescue two women in two car crashes
SPOKANE — Spokane firefighters had to cut two people out of vehicles damaged in collisions on Saturday, according to a news release.
A woman had to be removed from a late model Corvette that left the roadway and rolled into a wooded area in the Indian Trail neighborhood around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Spokane Fire Department said. A man had been thrown free of the car during the crash, and was treated on-scene for his injuries then taken to a hospital.
The woman was ensnared in the wreckage, and an extrication team had to cut her free. Firefighters carried her up an embankment to a waiting ambulance, according to the news release. The crash was reported at North Barnes Road and North Creston Lane.
A second crash just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Joe Albi Stadium also required firefighters to cut a woman free from wreckage. A woman driving near the intersection of Driscoll Boulevard and Bismark Place crashed and became stuck beneath her steering wheel, according to a fire department news release. Crews cut off the driver’s side door and were able to remove her. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Charge dropped in fatal beating outside Spokane Valley bar
SPOKANE — An assault charge has been dropped against a Washington man accused in a beating that left a father of two dead.
Detectives are pursuing new leads in the death of Daniel G. Jarman after prosecutors on Jan. 30 moved to dismiss a first-degree assault against Joseph R.W. Riley, the Spokesman-Review reported Sunday.
A judge dismissed the charge without prejudice, meaning prosecutors may still charge Riley in connection with Jarman’s death.
Riley, 38, was arrested after two women who accompanied Jarman to bars told deputies Riley was the assailant who beat Jarman in a parking lot outside a Spokane Valley bar in the early hours of Dec. 29.
Jarman, a 40-year-old Army veteran and father of two sons, died five days later at a hospital.
Riley, a tattoo artist with no criminal record, said he was at home with his wife and children at the time of the assault.
“As the investigation went on, we started getting some conflicting information that it possibly wasn’t Mr. Riley,” said Cpl. Mark Gregory, a spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to make sure we have the right guy and hold the right person accountable.”
After the beating, one of the women “performed an online search for Joe, knowing he was a tattoo artist who worked at the mall. She located Joe Riley’s name and pulled up his Facebook page, confirming through the photos visible on the page Joe was in fact the same person she had been introduced to, and who she had seen punch Daniel in the face,” court records state.
The other woman said she had been familiar with Riley for about two years and recognized him as a Facebook friend.
“She said she did not initially remember his name but, over time, remembered his name and that he worked at Speakeasy Tattoo in the Spokane Valley Mall,” according to court records.
Riley spent 13 days in jail before posting a $150,000 bond.
Rupert, Idaho, elementary school students to receive dental sealants
RUPERT, Idaho — Beginning March 11, Rupert Elementary School first- and second-graders can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program.
Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of back teeth, where 90 percent of cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth.
Grins on the Go clinics take place onsite at schools. To receive the free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend Rupert Elementary and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and a permission form, which are available from the school.
There is no cost for the service. The clinic does not bill Medicaid or private insurance.
Yellowstone National Park roads to close for snow clearing
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Roads in Yellowstone National Park will be closed from the middle of March into April while workers clear snow, officials announced.
Officials announced the park will close in segments as crews start clearing the roads beginning March 15, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
Park officials hope to reopen some roads to vehicles April 17, depending on weather conditions.
Cyclists will be given access to the park before vehicles, with spring biking set to open in early April on three stretches of road including Mammoth Hot Springs to the West Entrance, East Entrance to the east side of Sylvan Pass and the South Entrance to West Thumb.
The park’s website does not give an exact date when cyclists will be allowed access to the roads.
Administrative staff, snowplows and contractors will be on the roads before the general public, so cyclists will need to ride with caution, park spokseperson Linda Veress said.