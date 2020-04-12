Bankruptcy judge orders Eyman to pay $270,000 in contempt fines
SEATTLE — Tim Eyman, the anti-tax voter initiative promoter and Republican candidate for governor, has until April 19 to pay $270,000 in fines and attorneys’ fees accumulated for refusing to follow court orders in a Washington campaign finance case.
The payment is due as part of a new plan approved by a federal bankruptcy court judge, the Seattle Times reported. Eyman owes more than $340,000 in contempt sanctions and related costs and has paid about $60,000, according to a news release by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Sanctions continue to grow. The new bankruptcy plan also will require Eyman to pay $10,000 a month starting in May and more next year, until his debts have been satisfied, the attorney general said.
“This order reflects the significance of the contempt Tim Eyman has shown the court and public,” Ferguson said.
The debts stem from a lawsuit Ferguson brought that says Eyman has spent years laundering political donations, accepting kickbacks and taking campaign donations for personal use. The judge in that case has slapped Eyman and his company, Watchdog for Taxpayers, with contempt of court fines for not producing documents related to the matter.
Oregon farmer must pay EPA $100,000 penalty, remove rock embankments
SALEM, Ore. — To settle a federal Clean Water Act lawsuit, an Oregon farmer must pay a $100,000 civil penalty, remove two rock embankments and convert a field into a forest.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed the complaint against farmer Bill Case of Albany, Ore., four years ago, saying he’d unlawfully reinforced the banks of the North Santiam River to prevent erosion, the Capital Press reported.
The federal agency claimed that Case had created rock levees along the river in 2009, 2012 and 2013 without getting a Clean Water Act permit, which subjected him to penalties of as much as $37,500 per day.
Case claimed the rock embankments were necessary to keep sediment from polluting the river and to prevent floodwaters from eventually eroding his field. Case argued that he’d relied on advice from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that the embankments wouldn’t fall under Clean Water Act jurisdiction as long as they were built outside the river.
However, in 2018, a federal judge ruled there was ample evidence that Case had broken the law by working below the river’s ordinary high water mark.
Attorneys for Case and the EPA have now filed a proposed consent decree in the U.S. District Court for Oregon under which the farmer has agreed to pay the federal government a $100,000 civil penalty.
Report: Plea deal reached in Montana cattle starvation case
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A rancher has agreed to plead guilty to felony aggravated animal cruelty after more than 100 cows died of starvation in central Montana, a prosecutor said.
George J. Savoy, 57, signed the agreement Thursday, the Great Falls Tribune reported. His attorney, Jason Holden, did not immediately return a phone call Friday seeking further details.
Cascade County seized the herd March 30 after people reported seeing 230 starving black Angus in a herd between Cascade and Simms, about 40 miles southwest of Great Falls.
County Attorney Josh Racki has agreed to recommend the court impose a six-year deferred sentence if Savoy assumes financial responsibility for the care of the seized cattle and immediately transfers them to his brother to sell in six months.