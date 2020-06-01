Bozeman couple apologizes for helicopter in wilderness area
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Bozeman couple have apologized for landing a helicopter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness earlier this month.
Sara and Sam Schwerin said in a statement released by a public-relations firm on Friday that they believed they had landed outside the wilderness boundary.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported the Schwerins reported the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Federal law prohibits landing a helicopter in a designated wilderness area. The National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service also request all aircraft stay at an altitude of at least 2,000 feet above any federal wilderness land.
Forest Service spokeswoman Lauren Alley said the incident is under investigation.
According to the Hungry Horse News, two men came across the helicopter parked on a sandbar in the South Fork of the Flathead River.
The newspaper reported Sam Schwerin told the men it was legal to park the helicopter where it was because it was below the high water line.
Pursuit ends in Olympia after suspect crashes into power pole
A 32-year-old Olympia man faces multiple criminal charges after he raced from Tumwater police in a stolen car overnight Sunday.
The pursuit ended when the man crashed into a power pole in the 12600 block of Littlerock Road Southwest, Lt. Jen Kolb said.
According to Lt. Kolb, at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, a Tumwater police officer at the Pilot truck stop on 93rd Avenue Southwest, recognized a 1990 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over, only to race off after he was asked to step out of the car. The suspect headed west on 93rd Avenue, then turned south onto Littlerock Road, reaching speeds of 80-100 miles per hour.
The suspect then failed to negotiate a turn in the road and crashed into a power pole at 80 mph, Kolb said.
The man was taken to Providence St. Peter for a gash to his forehead and a possible broken leg, she said.
Rollover crash in Washington county injures one person
A 28-year-old female passenger was hurt and taken to an area hospital Saturday night after a rollover crash on state Route 507 in Thurston County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, a 25-year-old Tacoma woman, was not injured.
About 9:40 p.m., the two were headed south on SR 507, between Rainier and Tenino. Troopers say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, then rolled twice and left the road.
The injured SeaTac woman was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Troopers say the crash is under investigation for possible DUI.
Power outages reported in Lake Wenatchee area
LAKE WENATCHEE — Repair crews have restored power to most places affected by the wide-spread power outages Saturday in Lake Wenatchee, Plain and along Highway 2, from Coles Corner up to Stevens Pass. About 3,500 homes had been out of power.
Earlier in the evening, PUD spokeswoman Kimberlee Craig said the origin of the likely-to-be weather related outages is not yet known, though people have reported lightning throughout the affected area.
Oregon’s Gov. Brown fires director of Employment Department
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has fired the head of the Oregon Employment Department after long delays in delivering benefits to people who have lost jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.
Brown said Sunday she had asked for and received the resignation of Kay Erickson, who had run the department since Brown appointed her to the post in 2016. Brown issued stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of COVID-19, and many businesses have been closed or operating at reduced capacity.
“In the middle of this pandemic, the continued delays from the Oregon Employment Department in delivering unemployment insurance benefits to thousands of out-of-work Oregonians are unacceptable,” Brown said in a statement.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the employment department struggled through a series of leadership crises in the years before Erickson took over. She steered the department through a period of relative calm afterwards, as the state’s jobless rate fell to an all-time low of 3.3 percent and the agency had relatively few benefits claims.
When the pandemic hit, though, the employment department was quickly overwhelmed as more than 440,000 Oregonians filed for jobless benefits and the state’s unemployment rate spiked to an all-time high, 14.2 percent.
The department, using outdated equipment, was unable to keep up with the volume of claims or adapt its technology to accommodate changes in the jobless program. Although Oregon received $86 million federal funding for a computer upgrade in 2009, and successive audits warned the department was unprepared for a spike in jobless claims, work replacing the computers isn’t due to be complete until 2025.