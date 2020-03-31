Salem, Ore., police arrest woman, seize 31 pounds of meth
SALEM, Ore. — A woman was arrested and methamphetamine, cash and a firearm were seized during an operation in which police served warrants on residences in the Salem area, police said.
The Salem Police Department said Monday the search warrants served earlier this month by police, the FBI and DEA were the result of an investigation by the Street Crimes Unit into the distribution of drugs in the Salem area.
Maria Gallegos-Mendoza, 45, of Salem was charged in a federal complaint last week with possession with the intent to distribute meth and conspiracy to distribute meth.
Approximately 31 pounds of methamphetamine and $50,000 were seized. The street value of the drug seizure was estimated at approximately $75,000, police said.
Pacific snake eel, rarely seen in Oregon, found near Astoria
ASTORIA, Ore. — A Pacific snake eel, a species rarely seen in waters as far north as Oregon, was found in the sand near Astoria over the weekend.
Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a man happened on the creature, which appeared to be in distress, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He called the Seaside Aquarium to report what he thought was a sea snake. The aquarium is closed because of coronavirus social distancing protocols, but staff were there to care for the animals.
“As soon as he said, sea snake we knew that it was most likely a Pacific snake eel,” the aquarium said in a Facebook post.
Pacific snake eels generally inhabit the waters between Peru and Northern California, but rarely travel as far north as Oregon. The animals typically grow to around 3 feet in length. Sunday’s discovery was only the third time this particular species of eel has been found on an Oregon beach, according to the aquarium.
Staff from the aquarium responded, but said the eel was too lethargic to put back in the ocean so the animal was brought it back to the aquarium where it was put in an isolation tank.
“Over the next few days we will begin to warm the water to try to make him more comfortable,” the aquarium said.
Man who abandoned baby gets 3 years for firearms charges
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the woods of western Montana while he was high on meth and bath salts has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Francis Carlton Crowley, 34, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula. Half of his federal sentence will run at the same time as his Montana sentence and half will follow it, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Officers said Crowley had a 12-gauge shotgun with him in July 2018 when he was arrested for abandoning the baby.
At the time, he was unable to say exactly where the baby was.
About nine hours later, county and federal law enforcement officers searching in the dark found the baby, face down and partially buried under twigs and branches.
Evidence points to homicide in Washington missing man case
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington man is missing and presumed dead after several items of evidence point to a homicide, police said.
A 40-year-old tenant at a rental property in Everett was arrested for investigation of murder and tampering with evidence, local news media reported.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was being held in the Snohomish County Jail.
The wife of a 67-year-old Mukilteo resident contacted the police Saturday to report her husband missing, the Everett Police Department said.
The woman told police her husband failed to return after checking on the rental property they own in Everett.
Her husband’s truck and cell phone were there when she arrived to look for him and she saw a man cleaning blood from the sidewalk, police said.
Officers found blood outside the building and inside the tenant’s unit. They later detained the tenant in Marysville, police said.
Investigators did not identify a possible motive for the killing.
Idaho officials observe 57 mountain goats in Selkirk range
SPOKANE — Idaho biologists counted 57 mountain goats in the Selkirk Mountain Range this year, the first survey of the animals in the range since 2001.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Wildlife made an aerial observation of the goats that head to steep and bare, rocky areas in the winter, the Spokesman-Review reported.
The mountain range runs along the Idaho and Washington border, extending north into British Columbia.
The biologists counted 57 goats during the air survey in February, compared to 34 in 2001.
Mountain goat populations grow slowly and are sensitive to hunting, causing Idaho to implement a conservative management plan in 2019, fish and wildlife department biologist Laura Wolf said.