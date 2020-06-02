Fishing trawler in Washington state has 86 coronavirus cases
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A fishing trawler in Washington has 86 crew members who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Ship operator American Seafoods said the American Dynasty trawler first docked in Bellingham May 26, the Bellingham Herald reported Sunday.
The Seattle-based crew are not showing symptoms and remained on the ship while it was in Bellingham, the company said.
The results of nine tests are still outstanding.
The American Dynasty returned to the Port of Seattle and is under quarantine, American Seafoods said in a statement.
“The crew has access to any required medical care, and we are thrilled with the support that the agencies we are working with have provided,” American Seafoods CEO Mikel Durham said.
“We have also put in place preparedness procedures in the event of a virus outbreak,” Durham said.
The American Dynasty can carry a crew of 142 and is a factory vessel fishing for pollock, hake and sole. The ship was carrying a crew of 124, including a medic, American Seafoods spokesperson Suzanne Lagoni said.
A crew member tested positive for the coronavirus while the ship was docked in Bellingham and remains in a hospital for treatment after being admitted Friday.
American Seafoods said it activated its COVID-19 response plan, which includes testing all crew members on board.
Crew members were screened and tested through the University of Washington before boarding the vessel, Durham said.
American Seafoods is based in Seattle and Dutch Harbor, Alaska. It has six vessels in its fleet, which fish for pollock, whiting, code and yellowfin sole in the North Pacific Ocean and Bering Sea.
Man missing after boat capsizes in Washington state river
PASCO, Wash. — Washington authorities were searching for a missing man after a boat capsized in a river as a result of strong winds.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the small fishing boat overturned and three men were thrown into the Palouse River around 6 p.m. Saturday, local news media reported.
Two of the men returned to shore without injuries while the third remained missing Sunday, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the name of the missing 21-year-old.
None of the men were wearing life jackets, authorities said.
A rescue diver was initially unable to enter the water because of the storm in the search area upriver from Lyons Ferry State Park in Washtucna, about 60 miles northeast of Pasco, deputies said.
Man escapes from Montana prison
DEER LODGE, Mont. — A search continued Monday for a Montana State Prison inmate who escaped from the prison’s work reentry center over the weekend.
Prison staff noticed that Preston Scott Tucker, 34, was missing from the facility at about 8 a.m. Saturday, the Department of Corrections said. He was last accounted for at about midnight, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said Monday.
Tucker is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a cross on his face.
The Montana Highway Patrol provided a helicopter that was used to search the area for about two hours on Saturday morning. A ground search was scaled back early Sunday afternoon, Roselles said.
The prison’s work reentry program includes a housing unit that’s located outside the secure perimeter of the prison. There was no indication that Tucker had any outside help and there have been no reports of burglaries or stolen vehicles in the Deer Lodge area, Roselles said.
Tucker was sentenced to prison for burglary, stalking and violation of an order of protection in Yellowstone County.
More than two dozen cases of COVID confirmed in weekend tests
HELENA, Mont. — More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in tests run Friday through Sunday in Montana, as the second phase of reopening the state’s economy began Monday.
Three gates to Yellowstone National Park opened Monday morning, two weeks after Wyoming’s gates re-opened. Also under the second phase, bars, restaurants, fitness centers and pools can increase their capacity to 75 percent if they can keep social distancing guidelines and bowling alleys can open with reduced capacity. A 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors has been lifted.
People who are older than 65 or with underlying health conditions are encouraged to stay home as much as possible and companies are encouraged to have people continue to work from home.
The 26 new cases include 12 in Big Horn County, where they conducted surveillance testing; 10 in Yellowstone County, with eight connected to the women’s jail; and one in Ravalli County. It now has 41 active cases, including 22 in Big Horn County and 12 in Yellowstone County. More than 2,100 tests were processed Friday through Monday.
Ravalli County, which had an outbreak of eight cases starting on May 17, currently has just one known active case, officials said. Two people statewide were hospitalized with the respiratory virus on Monday and 17 people have died.