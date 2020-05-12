Seattle and King County urge people to wear masks in most areas
SEATTLE — People who ride buses in the Seattle area will be required to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus and authorities are also strongly urging people to cover their faces in many other situations.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine made an announcement Monday, saying people are urged to wear masks in grocery stores, businesses and outdoors when they can’t keep six feet apart from others.
Masks are required for people who use King County Metro’s transit system, though riders won’t be prevented from boarding if they aren’t wearing one.
“Wearing a mask may be an inconvenience, but it is a sign of our mutual concern for each other,” Constantine said.
Dr. Jeff Duchin, the public health director for Seattle and King County, said the new directive is effective May 18. It will not carry legal penalties for those who do not comply.
The city and the county are working to distribute more than 200,000 cloth masks and face coverings to community groups and people in vulnerable populations.
The Seattle-area saw the nation’s first deadly cluster of COVID-19 in the nation, and King County has more than 7,000 confirmed cases and about 500 deaths, by far the most in the state.
Police say suspected DUI driver kills Washington bicyclist
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A driver was arrested in Washington state for allegedly killing a bicyclist while intoxicated and continuing to drive with the victim’s bicycle stuck to the front of his car, police said.
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Thomas Johnson of Tacoma was found dead along a road south of Port Orchard Saturday afternoon, KOMO-TV reported. A 40-year-old Port Orchard man who was not immediately identified was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of narcotics.
A sample of the driver’s blood was taken and he was booked into the Kitsap County Jail with bail set at $250,000.
A preliminary investigation found Johnson was riding his bike on the road shoulder near Port Orchard, 23 miles west of Seattle, Scott Wilson of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.
A car swerved onto the shoulder, struck Johnson and then continued. The driver stopped about 1 mile away, where witnesses said they saw him trying to remove the bicycle from the car, sheriff’s officials said.
The driver told a deputy he thought he struck a mailbox.
Coast Guard rescues kayaker who capsized off Grays Harbor
WARRENTON, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker who capsized in the chilly waters off Grays Harbor as the tide was on flood cycle.
The Coast Guard received a call for help around 2:10 p.m. Sunday saying a kayaker had capsized near the entrance to Grays Harbor, local news media reported.
A Jayhawk helicopter training nearby was diverted to the real-life rescue as a rescue boat was launched.
Despite the fog hugging parts of the coast, the helicopter crew spotted the kayaker floating in the waters between Damon Point and Ocean Shores at 2:45 p.m. He was eventually hoisted to safety with the help of a rescue swimmer, officials said.
He was brought back to a waiting medic on shore who treated the kayaker for hypothermia before being released. Meanwhile, the rescue boat went and retrieved the kayak.
Officials said the man was about 15 feet of water amid swells of 2-4 feet.
Air Force flyover honors health care workers
MOSES LAKE — Crews and aircraft from Fairchild Air Force Base showed their support for health care workers and first responders in Central Washington on Friday, with a flyover of a number of health care facilities including Samaritan Hospital.
The pair of planes appeared overhead at 12:22 p.m., right on schedule. Samaritan was the first destination, followed by Yakima, Tri-Cities, Coeur d’Alene and Spokane.
Hospital employees gathered outside on the terrace, cellphones in hand.
It took the crews 13 minutes to fly from Moses Lake to Yakima, which impressed Gretchen Youngren, Samaritan’s director of communications and development.
The flight was to show support for the people responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tacoma postpones 4th of July fireworks because of virus
TACOMA — Tacoma’s large 4th of July fireworks show has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
KOMO reported the T-Town Family 4th Celebration might become a summer celebration later in the year, if restrictions on large crowds ease.
“As much as we were looking forward to this fun family event, we must remain vigilant and focused on the safety and well-being of our community and take measures to reduce the spread of this pandemic,” Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said in a statement.
Under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to slow ease COVID-19 restrictions some larger gatherings might be permitted by mid-July.