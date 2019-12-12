Man charged with hate crime in attack on Sikh Uber driver
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham man has been charged with a hate crime after an attack on an Uber driver who wears a turban and is a follower of the Sikh religion.
Local news media reported Grifin L. Sayers, 22, was charged this week in Whatcom County Superior Court with malicious harassment and assault.
According to court documents, the driver on Dec. 5 took Sayers to get fast food and cigarettes and then brought him back to his apartment.
Sayers then became verbally and physically abusive towards the driver, grabbing him and choking him while making comments about the driver’s dark skin, turban and Indian descent, documents said.
The driver escaped and called 911. The driver told police he believes his race prompted the attack, records said.
Officers later found Sayers on the back porch of his apartment and arrested him, court records said. Investigators believe he had been drinking, according to records.
When asked about the incident, documents say Sayers said he rode in the Uber driver’s vehicle, but denied assaulting him. He has posted bail and is expected to appear in court Friday.
King County approves money to improve courthouse security
SEATTLE — The King County Council on Wednesday unanimously approved $600,000 in emergency funding to improve security outside the courthouse in downtown Seattle.
The action comes after assaults and other incidents on the streets and sidewalks just outside the King County Courthouse.
Local news media reported that Seattle police statistics show more than 160 assaults near the courthouse in the first nine months of this year, and many county employees and jurors said they no longer feel safe walking in and out of the courthouse.
Officials said the extra money will be used to post deputies at the entryways, additional screeners at the security lines and outreach workers on surrounding streets.
The area of Third Avenue just outside the courthouse has become notorious in recent years for a host of problems, prompting King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers to shut down the main entrance at the courthouse.
With the new security funding, Rogers said, the Third Avenue entrance could be reopened as early as Friday.
Farmers bump up harvest of problem elk
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Landowners in northwestern Washington are harvesting elk at a faster pace than last year to reduce damage to farmland, according to a state Fish and Wildlife official.
The Capital Press reported that since July 1, landowners or their hand-picked hunters have shot 22 elk, compared to 15 at this time last year. The uptick comes after Fish and Wildlife said it was OK for farmers to charge hunters a fee for coming onto their land to fill a kill permit.
Skagit County farmers have complained for years about elk-damaged fences, pastures and crops. The county assessor has estimated that elk do roughly $1.4 million worth of damage annually.
Fish and Wildlife regional wildlife manager Fenner Yarborough said the pace of the harvest this year has not alarmed the department.
Montana man enters Alford plea in boyfriend’s stabbing
KALISPELL, Mont. — A northwestern Montana man entered an Alford plea Wednesday to a charge of negligent homicide in the August 2018 stabbing death of his boyfriend.
Ryan Cody Lamb, 35, of Whitefish, entered his plea for the death of Ryan Nixon, 31, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.
Nixon was stabbed with a pair of scissors during a sexual encounter at an apartment in Kalispell, prosecutors said.
A jury could not reach a verdict on a deliberate homicide charge in June. Defense attorneys argued Lamb was acting in self-defense after Nixon stabbed him with a fork.
Jurors voted 11-1 to acquit. District Judge Robert Allison had said he thought the evidence to convict on deliberate homicide was “thin at best,” the newspaper reported.
Prosecutors refiled the deliberate homicide charge in August and added a negligent homicide charge.
Allison is slated to be sentenced Feb. 12.
Police: Man arrested for allegedly riding on mule deer’s back
RILEY, Ore. — Police say a man was arrested after he was caught on video riding on the back of a mule deer that was trapped in a fenced area in rural eastern Oregon.
Oregon State Police said Jacob Belcher, 18, of Riley, was arrested Friday and charged with wildlife harassment and animal abuse. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.
Police said someone sent the state police’s Fish and Wildlife division a video of Belcher climbing onto the young mule deer buck and riding the animal, which appears exhausted.
Troopers said the deer makes grunting or bleating sounds throughout the video. After it escaped Belcher, it jumped into a fence repeatedly while trying to escape.