Shell makes donation of personal protective equipment
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. —Shell Oil Company has donated 30,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to Skagit County’s Department of Emergency Management.
The donation of items such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer is part of a larger series of donations nationwide, according to a news release.
The Department of Emergency Management said in the release that the PPE was distributed to individuals and organizations throughout the county.
“The PPE went to schools, long-term care facilities, food banks, farmworkers, low income and homeless support centers, public transportation workers, the courts, law enforcement and legal community, and many other local government agencies,” Hans Kahl, emergency management specialist for the department, said in a release.
“Many of these groups did not receive PPE from Washington state or FEMA’s limited resource pool because they were not in the medical field. Receiving this PPE boost from Shell allowed the Skagit Department of Emergency Management to support these important services to keep our community productive and moving and staying safe while doing it.”
Shell announced a series of donations amounting to more than a million pieces of PPE. Additionally, the company converted several of its plants to produce liquid hand sanitizer, more than 7,700 gallons of which have been donated to various facilities.
It has also donated 132,000 gallons of isopropyl alcohol to help produce disinfectant wipes.
Shell Oil Company operates the Shell Puget Sound Refinery on March Point.
Bonner County murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Spokane
A man wanted for murder in Bonner County, Idaho, was arrested Wednesday in Spokane by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
Neal Mouser, 59, is a suspect in the murder of a man found alongside a road in the Upper Pack River area. Brandon Vern Hurst, 38, was found on Dec. 10 with several gunshot wounds, according to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest warrant charging Mouser with first-degree murder was issued Tuesday by Bonner County District Court in Sandpoint, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals’ office. The suspected co-conspirator in Vern Hurst’s murder, Cantrip Gatens, 28, was arrested Tuesday by Bonner County deputies.
The U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force discovered that Mouser had moved to Washington and conducted surveillance on him near the 300 block of South Greene Street. They identified Mouser on foot and arrested him, the Marshals said.
Portland police officer hurt after being struck by truck
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer is injured after being struck by a truck while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle Thursday night.
KOIN reported that during the incident “an officer was involved in a shooting” but police did not clarify when the gunfire happened.
A video of the incident, taken by a witness and shared with KOIN, shows a large pickup truck ramming and pushing a patrol car out of the way at a gas station and fleeing down SE Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
One witness told KOIN that he was sitting in his car at a stoplight near the gas station when he saw a man in a truck near the pumps with two police cars pulling in behind him. He then saw the man in the truck lean out backward toward the officers and heard two shots.
One of the officers was struck by the truck and taken by ambulance. It’s unclear how serious the officer’s injuries are. The driver in the truck fled from the scene. Police later found the truck but the suspect remains at large.
Burglar apparently needed last-minute gift from Columbia Center mall Christmas morning
A burglar apparently needed a last-minute gift early Christmas morning.
Someone broke into the JC Penney store at Columbia Center mall at 1:54 a.m. Friday morning, Kennewick Officer Sebastian Castilleja said in a news release.
An alarm was triggered and police found the glass entry doors on the east side of the store at 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. had been shattered.
Kennewick police dog, K-9 Ivan, helped search the large department store. Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Richland police officers also helped.
No suspects were located but evidence was found suggesting that one or more burglars made it inside but were gone by the time officers arrived.
One person killed, another injured in Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person has died following a shooting at an apartment in Portland Christmas morning, law enforcement officials reported.
When Portland police arrived to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street they found that two people had been shot — one victim was dead and the other was taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.