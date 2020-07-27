Move to scale back King County Sheriff’s Office power heads to voters
SEATTLE — The Metropolitan King County Council voted this week to scale back the autonomy of the county sheriff, moving to make the position appointed, instead of elected, and to give the council the ability to reduce the scope of the Sheriff’s Office.
Both changes will be sent to voters as separate ballot measures in November, The Seattle Times reported.
Voters will decide whether to make the sheriff appointed and whether to allow the County Council to spell out the specific duties of the sheriff.
Councilor Girmay Zahilay framed the changes as a response to the protests against police brutality and systemic racism that have roiled the country for nearly two months.
Councilors Kathy Lambert and Pete von Reichbauer voted against both measures and Councilor Reagan Dunn voted against the appointed sheriff measure and was excused for the other. The council is nonpartisan, but all three “no” votes have previously identified as Republicans, while all six “yes” votes have identified as Democrats.
Montana State Prison names new acting warden
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Montana Department of Corrections has named Deputy Warden Jim Salmonsen as acting warden at Montana State Prison following the resignation of Lynn Guyer from the position last week.
Salmonsen is a 31-year veteran at the prison and was temporarily serving as the warden as the state department conducted a search to permanently fill the position.
Department Director Reginald Michael made the announcement Thursday, about a week after Guyer submitted his resignation July 16. It was unclear why he resigned.
Guyer began working at the Deer Lodge facility in October 2018, following his retirement from a 30-year career with the Idaho Department of Corrections.
Montana State Prison is the largest correctional facility in the state, housing about 1,600 male inmates and employing about 640 uniformed and non-uniformed workers.
Oregon sets daily record with 9 more coronavirus deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, the highest number of deaths reported in one day in the state since the pandemic began, health officials said Friday.
The newly-reported deaths raised the state’s death toll to 282, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The authority also reported 396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to more than 16,100.
An outbreak of 22 COVID-19 cases has been reported at Norris Blueberry Farm in Roseburg, health officials also said Friday. The case count includes everyone linked to the outbreak, officials said. The investigation started June 25, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure, officials said.
In the month of July, Oregon has averaged about 315 cases a day, officials said this week, calling the numbers concerning. In response, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown expanded the face covering mandate to anyone 5 years or older. That order went into effect Friday. The governor also decreased the capacity of venues, including churches, restaurants and movie theaters, from 250 people to 100 people.
For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.