Police: Man bought Girl Scout cookies with counterfeit bills
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem man was arrested after he purchased Girl Scout cookies more than once using counterfeit money, police said.
Camden Ducharme, 36, was taken into custody and charged with forgery and theft, local news media reported.
Earlier this month, Tiffany Brown said a man visited the cookie booth she and her daughters were running outside a Walmart Supercenter in Salem. Brown said the man seemed “fidgety.” He paid for a $5 box of Tagalongs with a $20 bill and received $15 in change, but Brown’s 13-year-old daughter, Ava, immediately noticed the bill seemed odd.
The bill was slightly smaller, had a bluish tint, and the texture of the paper wasn’t quite right. Brown said police confirmed it was fake.
Police said they responded to at least one other incident in which Ducharme used counterfeit bills to buy Girl Scout cookies.
Police identified Ducharme and arrested him at the store on Sunday. He was being held in the Marion County Correctional Facility, officials said.
Prison re-entry center not wanted, Hayden, Idaho, officials say
HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden city officials say they don’t want a re-entry center built in their northern Idaho town.
City administrator Brett Boyer sent a letter to the Idaho Department of Correction last week saying the city philosophically opposes the idea of a prison pre-release center in Hayden, local news media reported Tuesday.
Idaho lawmakers last year accepted a $12 million proposal to build the center in northern Idaho, and IDOC officials have looked for a site in Kootenai County. The re-entry center is expected to hold as many as 130 inmates, providing them with counseling, job opportunities and daily drug testing. The center is intended to reduce recidivism by helping people transition into the community, prison officials have said.
Hayden Councilmember Matt Roetter, a vocal opponent of the center, contends the facilities aren’t safe, noting that some inmates have walked away from southern Idaho re-entry centers in recent years.
IDOC already operates four re-entry facilities in southern Idaho and is building another one in Twin Falls. So far, the department has no re-entry center in northern Idaho.
Redmond man dies while kiteboarding in high winds in central Oregon
BEND, Ore. — A 31-year-old Redmond man was killed Sunday in a kiteboarding accident at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
Zackary Hannan started kiteboarding — an extreme sport also called landboarding — about a year ago, local news media reported. Kiteboarding involves being strapped to a wheeled board and pulled across the ground by a kite.
Hannan went to the fairgrounds on Airport Way to take advantage of the high winds, according to Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers.
“He had strapped into his kite but had not yet secured his helmet to his head,” Chambers said.
A wind gust picked up Hannan’s kite, which pulled Hannan into the air about 30 feet. He fell to the ground, striking his head on the asphalt parking lot.
Hannan was taken to St. Charles Bend Hospital where he had surgery for severe head injuries. He died around 5 p.m.
Redmond police ruled the event an accident.
Officials identify clerk fatally shot at 7-Eleven in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — A clerk shot to death at an Edmonds 7-Eleven Friday was identified by the county’s medical examiner Monday, as police keep looking for the person responsible.
The victim has been identified as Nagendiram Kandasamy, 64, of Edmonds, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was found shortly after 5 a.m. in the store off Highway 99.
Detectives still haven’t identified the suspect and are continuing to search for him, said Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure. Police have said they believe the shooter is a man in his 20s, the Seattle Times reported.
Police said it didn’t appear anything was stolen from the store. Detectives don’t know if the shooting was targeted, McClure said.
Man, 69, dies in house fire in Seaside, Ore.; occupants of surrounding homes evacuated
SEASIDE, Ore. — A Seaside man died early Monday in a blaze that destroyed his home and threatened several others, city officials said.
Stephen Penwarden, 69, was the sole resident of the house, and the only one inside at the time, according to City of Seaside spokesman Jon Rahl.
Crews responded to the fire shortly after 1 a.m. and found the two-story structure fully engulfed. The fire escalated, and additional crews were called to help.
Because of the fire’s intensity and the instability of the structure, crews were unable to get inside the home for several hours. Once they did, they found Penwarden’s remains.
Occupants of four surrounding homes were asked to evacuate, and the Red Cross helped find some of them temporary shelter, according to Rahl.
Investigators are working to learn the fire’s cause.