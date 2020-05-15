Washington lawmaker Shea fined for damaging Capitol steps with oil
OLYMPIA — Republican Rep. Matt Shea is being billed $4,700 for the cleanup of olive oil he intentionally poured on the steps of the state Capitol in March following an earlier demonstration by Satanists who had marched around the building.
The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that Shea, of Spokane Valley, Wash., was sent a letter and invoice from the Department of Enterprise Services, which manages the Capitol grounds and buildings. Shea, who rarely talks to the media, has not commented on the fine.
On March 6, a group of protesters from a Satanic church, many of them wearing black hooded robes, gathered at the Capitol, and marched through and around the domed building. A short time later, Shea joined a Christian group that gathered on the steps to pray, sing and blow ceremonial rams horns known as shofars as a counter demonstration.
In video released by the department, Shea is seen leaving the building accompanied by a group of men wearing black leather vests and jackets.
The video shows him leading the group to the north side of the building, where the oil was poured on sandstone blocks forming the walkway, and down marble steps to the sidewalk where the Satanist marchers had passed.
Three dead, including suspected shooter, at home near Sequim, Wash.
SEQUIM, Wash. — Three people were found dead early Thursday in a shooting on the Olympic Peninsula near Sequim, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.
Siblings Samantha Faber, 34, and James Faber Jr., 32, were found dead along with Jacob M. Hunter, 25, an acquaintance of the Fabers who had been living at their home, the Peninsula Daily News reported.
The sheriff’s office said Hunter is suspected to be the shooter.
Deputies investigated a report of an assault in progress with gunshots being fired inside a residence at about 12:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Dispatchers were told that seven individuals — including the shooter — were in the residence at the time of the shooting, and that at least two people had been shot.
Police evacuated those uninjured to safety and tried to negotiate with the shooter, but when the shooter did not respond, officers entered the residence, the sheriff’s office said.
Once inside, law enforcement officers discovered the three bodies.
Man suspected of murder in Washington arrested in Oregon
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Authorities say a man wanted in connection with a murder in Ritzville, Wash., was arrested Thursday after he was hurt in a police pursuit and shootout with Oregon State Police troopers near Troutdale.
Police were searching for 26-year-old Grayson D.W. Morris in connection to an early Thursday homicide in Ritzville, local news media reported.
Interstate 84 was closed at about 10 a.m. just east of Troutdale, where troopers used spike strips on the stolen vehicle the man was driving west on the interstate, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Morris then abandoned that vehicle and carjacked another one, the sheriff’s office said.
An exchange of gunfire followed and Morris was injured, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement officers started first aid and Morris was taken to a hospital.
Some farm workers walk off job in Yakima County over COVID-19 concerns
YAKIMA — Some agricultural workers in Yakima County are continuing to protest what they consider unsafe working conditions at several fruit warehouses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Wednesday more than 100 employees walked out of the Monson Fruit Co. in Selah.
Kathy Mendoza, who has worked for the company on and off for seven years, said workers were protesting an inadequate supply of personal protective equipment, sanitizing and social distancing inside the plant. Workers also are afraid to call in sick, fearing they will lose their jobs, she said.
This week, workers also walked out of Frosty Packing in Yakima, Allan Bros. in Naches and Matson Fruit Co. in Selah.
Jason Bakker, the general manager at Monson, said staff has met with every employee and department over the past few weeks to try to keep workers updated — a daunting task, given constantly changing COVID-19 safety protocols.
Yakima police identify victim in gang-related homicide
YAKIMA — A reported gang member has died after being shot multiple times in Yakima, authorities said.
The Yakima Police Department has said Danny Lee Branscomb, 39, died Tuesday, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Capt. Jay Seely said. “We believe the victim may have been targeted because of his known gang affiliation.”
Police responded to a report of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. Highway 12, where Branscomb was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.