Montana county seeks help prosecuting deputy’s death
BUTTE, Mont — A small Montana county is seeking help to pay for prosecuting a man charged with accountability to the May 2017 shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy.
Broadwater County asked for $25,000 from counties involved in the chase that led to the arrest of Lloyd Barrus near Missoula after his son killed Deputy Mason Moore near Three Forks. Marshall Barrus died after a shootout with officers.
The Montana Standard reported Granite County contributed $25,000 and Beaverhead County offered an unsolicited $5,000.
Requests are still out to Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Powell and Jefferson counties.
Broadwater County’s prosecution costs have totaled $241,000. In May, a judge ordered Barrus to be forcibly medicated so he is mentally fit to stand trial.
The Department of Justice is providing two prosecutors, while Missoula and Lewis and Clark counties have provided other services.
Woman hurt by police grenade while protesting sues
PORTLAND, Ore.— A woman who said she suffered chemical burns after being hit by a Portland police flash-bang grenade during a protest is suing for $250,000.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Michelle Fawcett said Monday that she still has an imprint of the device in her arm, continues to receive medical treatment after also being hit in the chest, experiences nightmares and fears sudden noises.
Fawcett was one of at least three people injured while protesting an Aug. 4, 2018, demonstration by right-wing group Patriot Prayer. All said they were injured by Portland police weapons.
A flash-bang grenade is a nonlethal explosive projectile that emits a blast of noise and light meant to disorient anyone nearby. The devices are meant to be fired overhead, but Fawcett said an officer fired one into the crowd, hitting her.
The city of Portland declined to comment.
Fire north of Helena caused by exploding target
HELENA, Mont. — A fire north of Helena that burned nearly 8 square miles of forestland and led to evacuation orders for 400 residences was started by someone illegally shooting at an exploding target on an informal gun range on Bureau of Land Management land.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said they’re not releasing the person’s name, and the shooter won’t face state criminal charges.
BLM field manager Scott Haight told the Independent Record newspaper that exploding targets are illegal on BLM lands and the suspect could be cited for violations that carry hundreds of dollars in fines. He said the financial cost would be much higher if the shooter is found liable for firefighting costs and property damage. No homes were lost.
The fire started July 26 and was 90 percent contained Monday.
Arrested ICE protesters released
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a dozen people arrested during a peaceful Protest at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland have been released from custody.
Federal Protective Service spokesman Robert Sperling said most of the 14 protesters were released Friday in front of the Portland Gus J. Solomon courthouse with a citation for failure to comply with direction after they blocked the entrance to office.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported law enforcement officers had warned protesters several times that they could be arrested for blocking access to federal property.
At least two people arrested were a part of Jewish Voice for Peace Portland based at Portland State University.
About 60 protesters demanded that elected officials close border detention centers, defund ICE and Customs and Border Protection and provide permanent protection for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.
Prosser officer injured in shooting
PROSSER, Wash. — A police officer was shot in the south central Washington town overnight while responding to reports of a possible break-in.
According to a news release from the city of Prosser, officers responded just after 1 a.m. Monday.
Q13 reported that when one of the officers saw someone in the parking lot, the person ran from the officer and started firing shots, shooting a police officer in the leg.
The officer was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still on the loose.
Two eastern Idaho residents die in ATV crash
ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Two people from eastern Idaho have died in an ATV crash in Island Park.
Idaho State Police said 33-year-old Brent Thueson of Idaho Falls and 28-year-old Triana Galley of Rigby died after the 2016 Polaris ATV driven by Thueson went off the road and struck a tree.
Police responded at 12:50 a.m. Sunday to investigate the crash on Fish Creek Road.
Police said Thueson nor Galley were wearing helmets, and both died at the scene.