Washington fish trapping facility to open in October; will be largest in U.S.
WHITE RIVER, Wash. — The Army Corps of Engineers will complete a fish trapping facility 50 miles south of Seattle in October that will be the largest in North America.
The White River Fish Passage Facility will be able to handle an estimated one million salmon per year.
The $131 million facility was built on the insistence of tribes and federal fisheries managers and will replace an old facility in the area that was only capable of trapping 20,000 fish per year, the Seattle Times reported.
The augers at the facility will lift fish into flumes that carry them to trucks for a 12-mile drive up the river, where they will be released back to the river to spawn. It will be located near the Mud Mountain Dam along the White River in Pierce County.
The 400-foot dam was built in 1948 to prevent flooding to the roughly 400,000 houses and businesses along the White and Puyallup river valleys in western Washington. Adult fish are unable to penetrate the dam, which requires officials to physically move them in order to maintain the ecology.
Police investigate shooting outside Tacoma casino
TACOMA — Police on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man outside the Emerald Queen Casino here.
Local law enforcement officials responded to the shooting inside a parking lot at the casino at about midnight on Saturday. The Puyallup Tribal Police performed CPR on the victim before he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.
Tribal police said a male suspect fled on foot from the scene and that the incident doesn’t appear to have been a robbery.
Officials are working to gather video evidence from nearby businesses and have contacted the FBI to aid in the investigation.
Man who sold drugs from a Montana pre-release center gets 15 years
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man who prosecutors said distributed drugs from a Montana pre-release center has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.
Judge Brian Morris sentenced Anthony Joseph Beltran on Monday and ordered him to forfeit four vehicles, an RV and almost $48,000 in currency. The defendant had previously pleaded guilty in March to drug possession and obstruction of justice by retaliating against a witness.
Prosecutors alleged that Beltran led a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking ring that brought drugs from California to Montana. Two co-defendants were previously sentenced in the case.
Beltran had been living at a Great Falls pre-release center and was under state supervision for a 2017 conviction on drug charges.
Authorities said he distributed drugs while living at the pre-release center and stored drugs at another residence where almost five pounds of methamphetamine was found.
Judge halts Montana logging project pending lawsuit
HELENA, Mont. — A federal judge has blocked a western Montana logging project pending the resolution of a lawsuit over its potential environmental harm.
U.S. District Judge Susan Watters halted the Bureau of Land Management project in the Elkhorn Mountains near Townsend in a ruling last week. The agency wants to cut conifer trees on 7 square miles and burn another 2 square miles.
The project also called for allowing livestock grazing when other grazing allotments are unavailable due to circumstances such as drought or wildfire, the Independent Record reported.
Opponents had successfully sued to stop the project in 2018 after the court determined the land bureau had not adequately studies its effects. The agency issued another decision and began some burning this year.
But a U.S. magistrate judge said the agency still did not offer enough analysis when it re-analyzed the issue, and recommended halting the project while the case plays out.
Montana firefighters wary of winds as evacuations lifted
BILLINGS, Mont. — A wildfire that prompted evacuations in southern Montana has been brought largely under control but officials are wary that forecast heavy winds could fan the blaze.
Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services said Monday that the human-caused fire burning in grass and timber north of Park City had charred up to three square miles.
The human-caused fire ignited Sunday afternoon and prompted temporary evacuations when it threatened numerous houses in rural subdivisions.
The evacuation order was later lifted but officials were limiting some roads to local traffic only.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory for severe thunderstorms across the region into Monday evening.
In western Montana, officials reported making progress on a fire that has burned more than five square miles east of Dixon. The fire was 62 percent contained as of Monday. Several hundred personnel were fighting the blaze.