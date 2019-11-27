Life sentence upheld for Idaho man convicted of murder as teenager
BOISE — An Idaho man sentenced to life in prison as a teenager for his role in the stabbing death of another teenager as part of a quest to become a famous serial killer will remain behind bars.
A U.S. District Court on Monday rejected Torey Adamcik’s request that his first-degree murder conviction be vacated and that he receive a new sentence.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled that the evidence supports Adamcik’s murder conviction and that the Idaho Supreme Court in December 2017 did not err in affirming Adamcik’s life sentence without parole.
Adamcik was 16 in September 2006 when he and then 16-year-old Brian Draper killed their friend and classmate Cassie Jo Stoddart, 17, in a house north of Pocatello.
Adamcik remains an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, a medium-security men’s prison in Kuna in southwestern Idaho.
Sheriff: Gunman shoots two near elementary school, then shoots self after chase
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities say a man shot two people in a Vancouver elementary school parking lot and then shot himself after a police chase.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting outside Sarah J. Anderson Elementary on Tuesday after school had been let out for the day. Vancouver Public Schools said the shooting was targeted, and no students or staff were hurt.
Deputies found two women at the scene who were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries.
Law enforcement then pursued the suspect in his vehicle until the sheriff’s office said the suspect stopped near a ramp to Interstate 205 and appears to have shot himself. He was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Sgt. Brent Waddell told the Oregonian/OregonLive the shooting was the culmination of a domestic violence situation. He wouldn’t confirm the relationship between the suspect and the adult victims, but said there was a restraining order between a suspect and one of the victims. He also said the suspect was released from jail a few days before the shooting.
The school was temporarily locked down. Clark County Major Crimes is investigating.
Man charged with raping, kidnapping woman he met on Tinder
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 27-year-old man has been indicted on a dozen charges, accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder and forcing her to perform sex acts in exchange for money.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Mitchell Beckwith was indicted Tuesday.
Beckwith was arrested by Gresham police Nov. 17 and booked into custody on felony rape, kidnapping, sodomy and prostitution charges, as well as misdemeanor strangulation.
Beckwith pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
The woman on Nov. 17 reported to Gresham police that she had been raped.
The woman told police Beckwith picked her up at her apartment Nov. 16 and that they stopped at Portland’s Rocky Butte.
Once at the landmark, she told police Beckwith touched her without her consent and threatened her when she began screaming. Police say he then sexually assaulted her, dropped her off at home and told her he would return later to “take her out to make him some money.”
Chronic wasting disease found in Montana elk for first time
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana officials say chronic wasting disease has been detected in one of the state’s elk for the first time.
The Billings Gazette reported the cow elk was shot by a landowner northeast of Red Lodge earlier this month.
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks said tests on tissue samples from the carcass confirm the presence of the disease, which has previously been detected in Montana deer.
Montana’s first chronic wasting disease case in the wild was in a mule deer in 2017.
Officials said the disease’s prevalence in wild elk is lower than in deer in other states.
A suspected case in a Montana moose also emerged earlier this month.
Snowstorm to hit Montana during holiday travel rush
HELENA, Mont. — Forecasters say a snowstorm is expected to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of Montana and create difficult driving conditions for people traveling for Thanksgiving.
National Weather Service officials said near-blizzard conditions are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and near Monida Pass at the Montana-Idaho border through Thursday.
As much as 18 inches of snow is forecast to fall in mountain communities from St. Mary to Augusta, and lesser amounts across southwestern and central Montana.
The storm also will bring frigid temperatures, with lows around zero degrees Fahrenheit by Friday morning.
Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued across most of the state.