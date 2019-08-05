Montana to lower flags today to mark anniversary of Mann Gulch Fire
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered flags lowered across the state today to mark the 70th anniversary of the deadly Mann Gulch Fire.
The Aug. 5, 1949, blaze north of Helena near the Missouri River killed 13 firefighters and was the subject of the Norman Maclean book “Young Men and Fire.”
Bullock said in his proclamation that flags will fly at half-staff in memory of all wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty.
The U.S. Forest Service is planning a ceremony at the Meriwether Picnic area near Mann Gulch today. It includes plans for a flyover by the plane that transported 15 Missoula-based smokejumpers to the fire in 1949.
The plane, now known as Miss Montana, also participated in the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Tree falls on excavator, killing Oregon man
ALBANY, Ore. — Authorities in western Oregon are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man crushed by a large tree that fell on him while he was operating an excavator.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said Ronald Gary Oliver of Lebanon died Friday at Olsen Honey Farms outside Albany after the tree fell and crushed the cab of the earth-moving machine.
Yon said dispatchers received a call at about 3:30 p.m. from a man screaming for help but who eventually became unresponsive.
Deputies arrived in the area about 10 minutes later and eventually were able to find the excavator with Oliver trapped inside.
Yon said several beer cans were found in the excavator and Oliver’s vehicle, indicating alcohol as a possible factor in the accident.
Olympia launches program to stop unauthorized homeless camps
OLYMPIA — The city of Olympia has launched a pilot program targeting unsanctioned campsites on city property.
City officials told The Olympian in a story Saturday the Rapid Response Team is the city’s latest response to homelessness.
City spokeswoman Kellie Purce Braseth said the goal is to avoid having massive and costly cleanups from unauthorized camps that become large.
The city this week assigned two workers to clean up small camps throughout the city and monitor previously cleared sites.
Officials say that once a site gets cleaned up, it usually stays clean.
Boise High School considers changing mascot name
BOISE — Officials at Boise High School in southwestern Idaho want the mascot’s name changed.
Officials told the Idaho Statesman in a story Saturday they hope to change the name from Braves to Brave.
The plan will be presented at a Boise School District board meeting Aug. 12.
Boise High Principal Robb Thompson said he wants the new name in place by Aug. 19 so it can be used for the 2019-2020 school year.
But Thompson said it will take three to five years to change uniforms and imagery on campus.
Last month Teton High School in eastern Idaho voted to retire its Redskins mascot.
The Shoshone-Bannock tribes in June submitted a position paper to the Idaho State Board of Education asking that the state ban Native American mascots.
Police: Crash victim beat officer who tried to help her
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a Portland woman who crashed her motorcycle attacked a police officer with his baton when he tried to assist her.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the the officer was responding to another call Friday when he saw the crash.
Police said the rider ran away when the officer tried to help her. Authorities said they struggled, and the woman grabbed the officer’s baton and began hitting him.
Another officer used his Taser on the woman, and she was arrested.
The first officer was treated and released at a hospital.
Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Angela Dunson of Portland. She was arrested on attempted assault and other charges.
The newspaper reported its attempts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful, and it wasn’t clear if she had a lawyer.
Two motorcycles collide head-on near Brinnon, Wash., killing riders
BRINNON, Wash.— The Washington State Patrol says two people have died in a head-on collision between motorcycles.
The Tacoma News-Tribune reported the accident occurred Saturday near Brinnon.
The State Patrol identified the victims as 71-year-old Charles E. Manley of Olympia and 65-year-old Gary K. Francis of Puyallup.
Investigators said Manley was northbound on U.S. 101 when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line, colliding with Francis, who was southbound.