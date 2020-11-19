Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations up 137 percent since Nov. 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon has surpassed 400, the highest number since the pandemic began and a 137 percent increase since the beginning of November, according to state health data released Wednesday.
The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday that 406 people were hospitalized, with 94 in intensive care. On Nov. 1, Oregon had 171 people in the hospital with COVID-19. A week ago, 290 people were hospitalized.
The news came as health officials announced 1,099 new cases of the virus Wednesday and 10 deaths. The biggest increase in hospitalizations was in the Portland metropolitan area, the Willamette Valley and in Jackson and Josephine counties to the southwest.
Oregon began a statewide “freeze” on social activity Wednesday in an attempt to slow the spread. In Multnomah County, that freeze will last four weeks.
Under Gov. Kate Brown’s order, all restaurants and bars are closed except for takeout and public places such as gyms and museums are also temporarily closed. Retail stores are limited to 75 percent capacity and social gatherings are limited to no more than six people from two households, both inside and outside.
U.S. Rep. Newhouse says he has tested positive for coronavirus
YAKIMA — Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse tweeted Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Newhouse, who represents central Washington, said he took a test after feeling run down. Newhouse, 65, said the results came back positive Tuesday night.
“My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines,’’ he wrote. “I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home.’’
Newhouse is the first member of Washington’s congressional delegation to disclose testing positive for COVID-19, the Seattle Times reported. At least 22 other House members and six senators have contracted the illness, according to a list maintained by GovTrack.
Newhouse was first elected to Congress in 2014 to represent the sprawling 4th District, which includes Yakima and the Tri-Cities. He was reelected this month with 66 percent of the vote.
The Yakima Valley farmer previously served as a state legislator and director of the state Department of Agriculture.
Daines calls COVID vaccine safe after participating in trial
HELENA, Mont. — Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after participating in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Daines’ announcement came as drug company Pfizer said its vaccine is 95 percent effective. The company plans to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days.
The senator and his wife were part of a group of more than 100 Montana residents participating in the trial.
“My goal is to help build confidence and trust for Montanans and the American people wondering if they should take the vaccine when it is approved. This is about saving lives,” Daines said in a statement.
While Daines encouraged people to get the vaccine once it is approved, he said he does not believe in making it a requirement.
Man convicted of sexually abusing three children dies in prison
ONTARIO, Ore. — A southern Oregon man convicted of sexually abusing three children has died in prison, officials said.
Leo Barton, 80, was lodged at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The Oregon State Police has been notified and a medical examiner will determine a cause of death, which is standard practice.
Barton was convicted in 2018 of five counts of first-degree sex abuse and single counts of sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration, according to court records. His earliest release date was in 2075, officials said.
Barton and his lawyer maintained his innocence and claimed one of his victims touched him first, the News-Review in Roseburg reported in 2018.
Court records list Barton as having lived in the small Douglas County city of Winston. The News-Review reported he lived in nearby Roseburg.
Two died, one hospitalized after trailer fire in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. — Two people died and one person was hospitalized after a fire in a trailer house early Wednesday, the Kalispell Fire Department reported.
Fire crews were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. and arrived to find the fire had mostly burned out. However, three people inside were in critical condition, the department said.
All three were taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center and two had died by the time the news release was issued at 4 a.m. Officials did not provide an update on the condition of the third person. No other information was released about the three victims.
Kalispell police are investigating the cause of the fire, which was contained to the front room of the trailer.