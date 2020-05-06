State orders Portland nursing home hit by COVID-19 to close
PORTLAND, Ore. — State officials are ordering a Portland nursing home with the largest and most fatal coronavirus outbreak in Oregon to close down, records show.
According to the document ordering the closure, the move comes after Department of Human Services officials found that Healthcare at Foster Creek “demonstrated a consistent inability to adhere to basic infection control standards.”
The nursing homes “continued operation poses a serious danger to the public health and safety,” the agency said in a letter signed Monday.
At least 101 residents and staff at Foster Creek have fallen ill with the coronavirus and at least 21 residents have died, state data show. The Associated Press has left a phone message with the facility seeking comment.
In mid-April, Department of Human Services’ inspectors found staff violating protocols necessary to contain infections. At that time, the department created a lengthy list of requirements for the nursing home to improve practices and evacuated 20 people to local hospitals.
The department is now suspending Foster Creek’s license, and will evacuate the few remaining residents, the order says. A suspension means that the nursing home could, in theory, be allowed to reopen.
King County settles fatal teen shooting for $2.25 million
SEATTLE — King County has agreed to settle a civil rights lawsuit for $2.25 million, an apology and a sheriff’s promise to pursue a new policy to be named after the teenage victim of a fatal police shooting.
The settlement announced Monday requires Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht to pursue a new policy requiring deputies to use body and dash cameras, the Seattle Times reported.
The mediated agreement follows the death of 17-year-old Mi’Chance Dunlap-Gittens, who was shot during a 2017 sting operation by King County sheriff’s detectives.
The settlement includes a provision that Johanknecht meet with Dunlap-Gittens’ parents to review a report on the shooting issued by the county’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight in February, a family attorney said.
Dunlap-Gittens was a high school senior when he was killed while fleeing from three plainclothes detectives who sprang from an unmarked van in Des Moines, 19 miles south of Seattle.
The arrest team mistakenly believed a 16-year-old companion of Dunlap-Gittens had been involved in a hit-and-run accident two days earlier that killed the adopted son of a Seattle police officer.
Outdoor gear company to close Oregon office
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Outdoor gear maker Dakine is closing its Hood River office and laying off 39 employees, officials said.
“The current health crisis, and the corresponding Oregon stay at home order were unforeseen business circumstances, and have made it financially unfeasible for the company to continue operating,” Dakine human resources director Raeanne Norberg wrote in a letter to state workforce officials.
Neither Norberg nor the company immediately returned calls seeking comment, but Dakine sent a letter to the website Shop-Eat-Surf outlining its plans, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Founded in Hawaii in 1979, Dakine moved to Hood River in 1986 where it became one of the state’s signature brands for outdoor gear selling backpacks, luggage, ski and snowboarding gear.
Tyson beef plant in Wallula, Wash., reopens after 12 day closure
WALLULA, Wash. — A Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant in eastern Washington has reopened with limited production of beef, after closing 12 days ago to test workers for the new coronavirus.
Tyson said Tuesday that nearly 12 percent of workers tested had COVID-19, not counting 38 pending test results.
The Tri-City Herald reported there have been 147 positive test results out of 1,239 returned so far, plus at least 104 workers diagnosed with COVID-19 before testing began.
The plant, located near Pasco has more than 1,400 workers.
Two workers who live in the Tri-Cities have died of complications of COVID-19, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.
Ex-BLM staffer pleads guilty to fraud
MISSOULA, Mont. — A former employee with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after embezzling more than $20,000 in unauthorized government funds.
Adrian Anthony Aragon, 49, pleaded guilty Monday as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to dismiss six other charges, the Missoulian reported.
Aragon used government-issued credit cards to pay for personal travel and pottery and make personal cash withdrawals while he was an administrative assistant for the agency, prosecutors said.
Aragon then turned in doctored account statements to his supervisors to hide the transactions, prosecutors said.
The prosecution would not be seeking a sentence in a detention facility, Assistant U.S. District Attorney Ryan Weldon said.