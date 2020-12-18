COVID-19 cases top 200 at Washington psychiatric hospital; layoffs pending
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — As coronavirus cases top 200 at Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital, officials are implementing new procedures to try to get it under control.
Making matters worse, the economic downturn that resulted from the pandemic, and the loss of revenues needed to run state government, is forcing the Department of Social and Health Services to make budget cuts, including layoffs at Western State Hospital.
COVID-19 has hit at least 158 hospital workers since March, which takes them off the schedule and means a lot of overtime for the workers left on the wards. At least 64 patients have tested positive and one has died.
Hospital CEO Dave Holt placed a dozen wards “on hold” this week, meaning there was some sort of COVID-19 exposure on the ward and no transfers or staff movement is allowed until the end of the month, at least.
Holt also ordered all staff to start wearing face shields in addition to masks. Another recent order said patients should wear masks, too.
Western State Hospital was struggling with staff shortages and other problems long before the pandemic hit.
The 857-bed facility in Lakewood, Wash., has been operating without its accreditation since 2018, when the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services stripped its federal certification for continually failing safety inspections. It also lost about $53 million in federal funds.
Microsoft announces additional $110M in local COVID-19 relief
SEATTLE — As Washington continues to reel from the pandemic, Microsoft has announced an additional $110 million of support for schools, nonprofits and hourly workers in the region.
The company has continued paying the workers who staff its lobbies, cafes and shuttlebuses, and who perform audiovisual and other tasks, even as they haven’t been needed on campus.
It said Thursday it will continue to do so until the campus fully re-opens, which isn’t expected before July. Microsoft has already spent $110 million on their wages and anticipates spending $50 million more through March.
In addition, the company said it would spend an additional $60 million in cash and in-kind contributions to support nonprofit organizations in Washington state, beyond the $98 million it’s already provided.
And, as Gov. Jay Inslee this week urged schools to consider reopening for younger and needier pupils, Microsoft said that it would provide school districts with free technology to track and report COVID-19 testing data within district boundaries.
Montana man pleads innocent in killing at apartment parking lot
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man has pleaded innocent in the Dec. 8 shooting and killing of another man in an apartment complex parking lot.
Christopher Lance Newrider, 33, submitted his plea Tuesday on one count of deliberate homicide after he was accused of being involved in the shooting death of Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez, also 33. Newrider was jailed instead of posting a $1 million bond.
Police said they began searching for Newrider the day of the shooting after witnesses said they saw him shoot Hernandez outside a Missoula apartment complex and leave toward a nearby river.
The manhunt caused a lockdown at Missoula College and the University of Montana warned its residents and students to avoid the area.
Missoula police arrested Newrider the next day. He had been wanted at the time of his arrest for absconding from probation and parole, the Missoulian reported.
Teenager charged in fatal shooting of friend enters innocent plea
BILLINGS, Mont. — A 17-year-old accused of killing a fellow teenager inside a friend’s bedroom earlier this month has pleaded innocent to deliberate homicide.
The boy had been charged in the shooting death of Dacey Cheyenne Moore, 17, the Billings Gazette reported Tuesday. The charges allege that the boy was handling his friend’s new gun Dec. 6 and fired it at Moore when challenged that he would not.
Though the boy is being charged as an adult, the Associated Press does not typically name minors accused of crimes.
The boy can still argue for the case to be moved to youth court. His bail is set at $500,000.
A different 16-year-old boy whose bedroom the group was hanging out in told police in an interview after the killing that he had purchased a semi-automatic pistol on Dec. 5 and that the defendant was with him.
Police said they later found out the gun was stolen.
The 16-year-old boy, the defendant and another 15-year-old boy were hanging out in the 16-year-old’s bedroom on the night of Dec. 5 and into Dec. 6, the charges said. The three were drinking and at times handling the new pistol, the charges said.
The 16-year-old said he left the pistol’s loaded magazine when they left the house to pick up Moore. The 16-year-old told police that once the group was back in the bedroom, the defendant retrieved the pistol and pointed it at Moore. He then said that Moore jokingly told the defendant that he would not shoot.