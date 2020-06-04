Pay is key issue in Yakima County fruit plant worker strikes
YAKIMA — Negotiations between two separate fruit packing companies in Yakima and their employees are at a standstill over compensation.
Employees at fruit packing companies Matson Fruit and Columbia Reach Fruit have demanded higher pay since the strikes started last month, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
In an email to the Herald-Republic on Monday, Matson Fruit co-owner and company manager Jordan Matson said the company has focused on expanding safety measures in response to new guidance released last week by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s office amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Compensation is still the sole issue in negotiations, Matson said.
“We have pledged to evaluate their pay concerns and will have answers to them prior to July 17,” he said. “Conversely, the protesters want a guaranteed pay raise. This is simply something we cannot guarantee, given the current turmoil in national and international markets.”
Employees at Columbia Reach Fruit have also said compensation is a key issue but owners have not yet meet with striking workers.
Workers’ committee member Rosalinda Gonzalez said the company emailed an offer to the committee Tuesday but that the offer declined to provide hazard pay after workers had requested an additional $1 an hour.
The company instead proposed a bonus program where workers would have to work hundreds of hours before the end of the year to qualify, Gonzalez said.
Employees at both companies have argued that other companies in the state have provided some form of extra compensation to their workers, such as hazard pay or an “appreciation” bonus.
Police: Washington woman threatens Muslim neighbors with gun
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Police in Washington arrested a woman on suspicion of pointing a gun at her neighbors in what authorities classified as a hate crime.
Mountlake Terrace police arrested the woman Monday for investigation of a hate crime and second-degree assault, the Daily Herald reported Tuesday.
Police said she appeared to be having mental health issues. The 67-year-old suspect is white and the neighbors are black and Muslim.
The woman, who was not immediately identified, is accused of pointing a pistol at a 34-year-old mother and her two daughters, both younger than 15, records said.
Police said the woman told the family to go back to their native country because they don’t belong in the U.S. The mother called police and told officers she and her children feared for their lives.
The woman barricaded herself in her apartment when police arrived. She eventually allowed them to enter and officers said they found at least two guns, including one that matched a description given by her neighbor.
She was held in the Snohomish County Jail with bail set at $20,000.
Two protected grizzly bears killed by hunters in Montana
HELENA, Mont. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has launched an investigation into the death of two grizzly bears believed to be killed by black bear hunters along Rocky Mountain Front lask week.
Grizzly bears are a federally protected species.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirmed Tuesday that one male and one female grizzly were killed by hunters west of Great Falls, the Independent Record reported. No cubs were found.
The circumstances surrounding the bears’ deaths were not immediately available, state officials said.
Federal investigators declined to comment on where the incidents occurred, if charges were filed or if either hunter is claiming self-defense.
“USFWS is working closely with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to investigate these incidents,” federal agency spokesman Joe Szuszwalak said. “Due to the sensitive nature of an ongoing investigation we are unable to release any further information at this time.”
More information may be released at a later date, he said.
The agency has said grizzly bears have expanded their range in recent years, and that it is the responsibility of black bear hunters to correctly identify the species.
Black bear hunters must pass a bear identification test in order to hunt bears in Montana.
Victims in Billings suspected homicide-suicide identified
BILLINGS, Mont. — Yellowstone County officials have released the names of a woman and man found dead in Billings in an apparent murder-suicide.
Kira Ostman and Andrew Clonce, both 34, were found dead in a west end residence when police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday night.
Both died of single gunshot wounds, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney told the Billings Gazette Wednesday. Police said earlier this week that Clonce appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Lt. Brandon Wooley said Monday that even though police believe the perpetrator was dead, they would conduct a full investigation.