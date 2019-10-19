Man convicted of killing senator’s nephew gets life sentence
SPOKANE — A man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a nephew of Montana Sen. Jon Tester has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno sentenced 25-year-old John A. Radavich on Friday for the slaying of Robert Tester.
Robert Tester was stabbed with a sword and beaten to death Sept. 5, 2016, at his home near Spangle, south of Spokane.
The victim’s daughter, who was 8 at the time, called her grandmother to say that a man she didn’t know had broken into their home and killed her father.
The case remained unsolved until late December 2016, when Radavich called a friend in Texas and admitted to killing the 35-year-old Tester.
A jury in August found Radavich guilty.
Driver charged with drunken driving after pedestrian hit
KUNA, Idaho — Prosecutors have charged a man with felony drunken driving in connection with a September collision that left a teenage pedestrian with a broken neck.
Joseph Jefferies, 70, was arrested Wednesday. Police believe Jefferies was driving a vehicle that collided with 16-year-old Sunshine Bryden and her dog as they crossed a Kuna street Sept. 2.
He has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea; court records do not show if he has obtained an attorney.
Bryden sustained a broken neck and broken leg in the collision, and her dog, Harley, sustained internal injuries. The teen’s mother, Carolyn Bryden, said Sunshine had surgery to put a titanium rod in her leg and is doing well more than a month after the crash. She said the dog has recovered from its injuries.
Ada County Sheriff’s Spokesman Patrick Orr said Sunshine Bryden traveled 72 feet after impact.
Portland trio indicted in international money laundering
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three Portland residents have been indicted in an international money laundering scheme involving Mexico and China, but they are believed to be out of the country.
Local news media reported Shefeng Su, Xinhua Li Yan and Xiancong Su were living in Portland at the time the indictment covers, according to U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams.
He said money laundering was used to cover up drug trafficking money and give Chinese nationals large sums to use in the United States.
Williams said the money launderers would transfer money between Chinese bank accounts — one held by the buyer and the other by the money launderer. When the Chinese currency was transferred between accounts, the money was sent back to Mexico — where it was converted into pesos for easier deposit in Mexican banks.
University of Washington warns of poisonous, fatal mushrooms
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The University of Washington has alerted students and staff to avoid eating potentially deadly mushrooms found on the Seattle campus.
The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that university staff discovered the highly toxic death cap mushrooms and sent a warning Wednesday.
Federal health officials said the death cap mushroom has caused the most mushroom-related deaths worldwide.
Officials said the mushrooms look like edible mushrooms but are extremely poisonous if consumed.
Health officials said the mushrooms are difficult to tell apart.
Officials said symptoms include nausea and stomach cramps that could result in liver failure, kidney failure or death. Symptoms could be delayed by six to 24 hours after consumption.
Police officer fatally shoots person in domestic disturbance
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a person involved in a domestic disturbance southeast of Eugene.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported an Oakridge officer who responded to the domestic disturbance Thursday reported about 7:40 p.m. that shots had been fired, according to the initial investigation by Oregon State Police.
The officer was uninjured.
Police said the person shot was a suspect in the incident. No details about the disturbance or shooting have been released.
Montana officials approve permanent fishing restrictions
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana wildlife officials have approved permanent fishing restrictions to protect the animals during increased water temperatures.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday that the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved permanent hoot owl restrictions as part of its routine regulation updates.
Officials said hoot owl restrictions have been temporarily ordered for rivers when water temperatures surpass 73 degrees.
Wildlife officials said public comment revealed a more permanent solution was needed after fishery workers confirmed continued operations during the restriction period.
Wildlife officials said the regulation is scheduled daily from July 15 to Aug. 15 each year along parts of the Madison River, but could be lifted if conditions allow.