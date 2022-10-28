WA health officials say time is now to get vaccinated
TACOMA — Before the end of Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency Oct. 31, state health officials said Thursday that serious health concerns, including COVID-19, remain.
In a state Department of Health briefing, officials advised residents to take steps now, including getting vaccinated for flu and COVID-19, and stocking up on COVID-19 home tests before fall and winter gatherings begin.
Mask requirements will remain in place statewide for health care and long-term care facilities, as well as some correctional facilities after Oct. 31. Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said the department is “actively reviewing and determining in which situations they will continue to apply, and plan to come back in mid-November with updates.”
A troublesome trend includes the rapid rise of respiratory syncytial virus currently sweeping the state with the potential of hitting hardest certain patient populations, including infants and young children, those with compromised immunity and older seniors.
Hunter who mistook dog for wolf cited for animal cruelty
KALISPELL, Mont. — A Montana woman was cited for animal cruelty Thursday for shooting and skinning a 6-month-old husky and posting pictures of herself with the animal online bragging that she had shot a young wolf, officials said.
The husky was among a group of 18 dogs and puppies, including German shepherd mixes, that had been abandoned on national forest land in northwestern Montana in mid-September, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has said.
The investigation led the woman to be cited with a misdemeanor and not charged with a felony because officers believe they can prove negligence, but not intent, the sheriff’s office told NBC Montana .
The citation gives the woman two weeks to appear in Justice Court, Officer Paul Charbonneau said.
The Flathead County Animal Shelter cared for the dogs, some of which had parvo, a viral infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Charbonneau said he believed all the dogs had been adopted.
Two injured, one arrested in suspected DUI crash in Ferry County
SPOKANE — Two drivers were transported to the hospital with “significant” injuries late Wednesday night after a two-vehicle collision in Ferry County, Washington State Patrol said.
Shelly M. Gagnon, 36, of Kettle Falls, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault after state patrol said she crashed her truck into another truck while driving the wrong direction at about 11:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 395, near Barstow.
Gagnon was travelling southbound in the northbound lane in a 2010 Nissan Frontier when she crashed into a 1997 Ford F150 travelling north in the northbound lane, acwcording to a release from state patrol. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Providence Sacred Heart via Life Flight. The other driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville.
Troopers suspect that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Highway 395 was fully blocked by 12:30 a.m. Thursday as emergency crews awaited Life Flight at the scene of the crash, Trooper Ryan Senger said in a tweet. The highway was reopened at about 11:15 a.m., he said.
