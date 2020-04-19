Navy submits plans to monitor jet noise in Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The U.S. Navy has announced plans to monitor jet noise around Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington and a base in California.
The Navy submitted the plan to Congress on March 19, outlining a general timeline and the terms for monitoring, including the use of 10 or more sound level monitors in the vicinity of usual flight paths, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
The American National Standards Institute and the Acoustical Society of America assisted in crafting the plan.
The Navy will next submit a monitoring report including testing results, comparisons of the results to previous noise modeling, and any potential changes to operations.
The projected timeline is expected to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents in nearby neighborhoods, including Coupeville and Oak Harbor, have raised concerns about the effect noise from military aircraft will have on residents’ health and the surrounding environment.
Montana high court suspends judge for 30 days without pay for misconduct
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court on Friday suspended a Montana judge for 30 days without pay after she acknowledged violating judicial rules by not being truthful under oath and for claims she made and other actions she took during her 2018 campaign.
The justices rejected the public censure that the Judicial Standards Commission recommended for District Judge Ashley Harada of Billings, the Billings Gazette reported.
Harada’s admissions to six counts of misconduct “require suspension from judicial duties for a period of reflection and re-focus upon the ultimate principles of honesty, respect, and decency,” justices wrote.
Four complaints were made against Harada, beginning with one that she made false or misleading statements to try to prevent a former office employee and nanny from getting into law school because of a personal grievance. Another allegation was that she lied under oath, after being sworn into office, in denying the woman had worked for her, the commission said.
Harada also violated the judicial conduct rule to refrain from knowingly making false statements when she exaggerated her legal experience while running for office, the commission found.
Washington anglers protest coronavirus fishing closure
RICHLAND — Protesters in boats and on shore Saturday demanded restrictions on recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting in Washington because of the coronavirus be lifted.
About 50 boats, along with several hundred protesters on shore, gathered Saturday around Columbia Point Marina in Richland.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on March 25 temporarily closed recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
But the protesters said the restrictions should be lifted because anglers can practice social distancing while fishing. They said kayakers, jet skis, wake boarders, pleasure boaters and others are on the water.
“There’s nobody but us two out in the middle of the river,” Alan Doughty told the Tri-City Herald. He was on their boat in the Columbia River with Pam Doughty and their two dogs. “We’ve got a $60,000 boat. We have I don’t know how much in gear. We’ve got a fishing license. We’ve got insurance, and we can’t use it.”
Ben Hanes organized the protest after noticing non-fishing boaters on the water and believed the restrictions on fishing were unfair.
“The anglers of Washington state aren’t going to put up with (the ban) much longer,” he said.