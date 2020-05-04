Kitsap County deputies say middle school fire was caused by arson
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A teenager was taken into custody after a fire damaged property at a middle school in Kitsap County, deputies said.
Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies believe a 15-year-old boy allegedly broke into the school Wednesday and set it on fire, KCPQ-TV reported.
Deputies responded to calls of an alarm activation at Marcus Whitman Middle School. No one was injured.
South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, the Bremerton Fire Department and others helped put out the fire, authorities said.
The fire caused “substantial damage” and the Port Orchard teenager is being interviewed at a juvenile detention center, deputies said. The boy faces first-degree arson and second-degree burglary charges, authorities said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation.
Suspect arrested in shooting that happened near skate park in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — A 26-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds near a Butte skate park Thursday afternoon and a suspect was arrested a short time later, Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said.
The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released.
The shooting was reported just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle and officers pursued the driver until he crashed into a fence. He ran away but officers caught up with him in a nearby yard.
The name of the suspect or any potential charges he faces have not been released.
Police: Washington porch package thieves dressed as nurses
KENNEWICK — Authorities in Washington state are searching for two women suspected of dressing up as nurses and stealing packages that had been delivered to people’s front porches.
Police in Kennewick asked for the public’s help in solving the thefts from residences in the town in eastern Washington, KEPR-TV reported.
Detectives do not believe the women involved are nurses, and posted photos of the suspects and a vehicle in hopes someone could identify them, according to the Kennewick Police Department.
“We do not believe they are actual nurses. ... The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives and take the vitals of their patients (not their property),” the department said in a social media post.
Judge rules Portland mayor can keep spending large campaign contributions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler can keep spending large contributions his campaign collected before the Oregon Supreme Court overturned decades of precedent last week and made campaign donation limits legal in Oregon, a judge ruled Friday.
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Tom Ryan turned down a request from mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone and others for a temporary restraining order to prevent Wheeler from spending money he raised while Portland’s voter-enacted limits of $500 per donor were temporarily unenforceable because a Multnomah County judge declared them unconstitutional.
Wheeler’s campaign “reasonably relied on the then-valid judgment in accepting the contributions it accepted,” Ryan ruled verbally at the end of a short hearing,” the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
App lets viewers virtually tiptoe through Tulip Town
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Tulip Town has launched a mobile phone app that offers an immersive experience of the tulips fields even when the flowers aren’t in bloom.
The app, called Tulip Town 360 Tour, is available for free download on iPhone and is coming to Android soon, said Andrew Miller, co-owner of Tulip Town.
The app features 360-degree video — where you can tilt and turn your phone to see a different view — of Tulip Town’s tulip fields, garden, veteran garden and barn. An Arlington company filmed the video several weeks ago when the tulips were in full bloom and also developed the app.
Tulip Town was unable to open its fields to visitors in April because of COVID-19 restrictions. Miller said the app provides a way for people to experience tulips remotely.
“We want people to enjoy Tulip Town anywhere in the world all year long,” Miller said.