Body found by Renton firefighters believed to be victim of violence
RENTON, Wash. — Police say a man found dead after a homeless camp fire Tuesday is now believed to have been the victim of violence.
Renton police said firefighters responded to smoke Tuesday afternoon and found a body.
Investigators initially believed the fire and death were accidental. Police said further investigation shows the man suffered wounds not related to the fire and that he had died before fire reached his body.
Police said they aren’t releasing the details of his wounds at this time.
Three people were seen leaving the area before the fire started.
Family sues Oregon farm owners after motorcyclist rides into cable and dies
ALBANY, Ore. — The family of an Oregon man who died after he rode his motorcycle into a steel cable strung across a road has filed a $2.3 million lawsuit against the owners of an Albany area farm.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the lawsuit, filed by the family of Russel Davidson II, faults the farm owners for allegedly setting the cable across the dirt- and grass-covered road.
The suit says there weren’t “no trespassing” signs, just small pink ribbons attached to the cable.
The suit says on July 8, 2018, Davidson rode along the road that accessed the farm and other properties. When he reached a fork, the suit says he steered his motorcycle left and into the cable, which caught his neck and killed him.
The suit says the blueberry farm is owned by Osprey Corner in Missouri. A woman who answered the phone there declined to comment.
Pacific Crest Trail hiker hit by tree, dies
STEVENSON, Wash. — A hiker from Germany died after he was hit by a falling tree on the Pacific Crest Trail.
The Skamania County Sheriff’s office said Thursday it received a cellphone call at about 4 p.m. Tuesday from a group of hikers on the PCT, northwest of Trout Lake, Wash.
The group said one member was injured.
While a search and rescue team was enroute, they received another call saying the patient’s condition was deteriorating.
They reached the hiker, identified as 28-year-old Finn Bastian of Preetz, Germany. He was taken to the trailhead and CPR was started, but he couldn’t be revived and he was pronounced dead.
His hiking partners said they had reached a wooden bridge and while crossing, the tree fell, striking Bastian.
Prosecutors modify charges against teens in murder case
POCATELLO — Prosecutors have added conspiracy charges against two California teens facing trial in connection with the stabbing death of an Idaho woman.
The Idaho State Journal reported Bannock County prosecutors presented the amended criminal complaints during a hearing Wednesday, adding conspiracy to the existing murder charges. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and 17-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, both of Marysville, Calif., fatally stabbed 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler in her Pocatello home earlier this year.
Defense attorneys for the teens told the judge the amended complaints were unfair — particularly because both are scheduled for preliminary hearings next month — but Judge Aaron Thompson approved the new charges.
Family members found Koehler dead inside her home on March 19. The teens were arrested in California two days later.
Police: Garbage truck ran over woman in sleeping bag
EUGENE, Ore. — Police say a woman in a sleeping bag who was killed in a Eugene parking lot Monday was run over by a garbage truck.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported investigators are still working to identify the woman, police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said Wednesday.
The driver, who works for recycling and garbage collection company SaniPac, was identified and found Monday hours after the woman was killed.
McLaughlin said an investigation is ongoing and declined to release more information.
No arrests or citations have been announced by police, and the driver hasn’t been publicly identified.
Authorities said Monday that officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Willamette Street and found a person dead in a sleeping bag.
ICE protesters won’t face charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Occupy ICE protesters will not face criminal charges under a deal reached with federal prosecutors.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday six protesters were charged with failing to obey lawful orders outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland last year.
The group was scheduled for trial next month.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has dropped formal misdemeanor charges and filed the cases as citations.