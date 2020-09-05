Man, child, dog rescued after 48 hours in Mount Hood ravine
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — A man and his young daughter, along with their dog, were rescued Thursday from a ravine where the man had been injured and stuck for more than 48 hours without supplies, officials said.
Peter Munro, a 37-year-old Canby resident, had gone to Kinzel Lake in the Mount Hood National Forest to set up camp on Tuesday. Munro’s wife, Camille Munro, arrived that evening, but found the camp empty.
She figured the rest of the family had gone for a hike, but when no one returned by Wednesday morning, she began searching and found their truck at a nearby trailhead.
Camille Munro called 911 and reported her family missing.
Research team proposes Marcus Whitman statue relocation
WALLA WALLA — A local team of art researchers has proposed moving the Marcus Whitman statue from its current spot at the Whitman College campus to Fort Walla Walla Museum, where the group says its true context can be shared.
“The statue tells us a lot and it has a rich and fascinating history, but again, that history is not the history of Marcus Whitman, it is not the history of the Walla Walla Valley and its not the history of Whitman College,” said Libby Miller, director of Whitman College’s Maxey Museum and art history professor during a Walla Walla city Arts Commission meeting Wednesday.
The statue, Miller and her team say, does not represent the historical figure, a medical missionary from the 1800s.
Instead, the representation appears more like a symbol of “frontier mythology,” commonly seen in television shows and artwork when the statue was created in the ’50s.
Everett man identified as person killed in park
EVERETT, Wash.— A man killed near the Snohomish River has been identified as James R. Scannell, 56, of Everett.
Scannell was shot around 3:15 p.m. Monday at Langus Riverfront Park, the Daily Herald reported. Police initially reported that witnesses saw a vehicle leaving the scene.
The man died of a gunshot wound, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.
An autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide. Police declined to release more details Thursday but said they were still investigating.
Washington researchers increase scale of green crab trapping
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Washington state researchers are increasing their shoreline trapping efforts for the invasive European green crab.
The green crab species, if left unchecked, will invade the habitats and food sources of other species in the area, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
“This is intensive monitoring,” Natural Resources Stewardship and Restoration Coordinator Roger Fuller said Wednesday as he and reserve scientists started to collect dozens of traps along Padilla Bay.
The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve was placed on heightened alert after the discovery in August of dozens of green crabs along northwest Washington shores.
Two grizzly bears killed after conflicts near Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Wildlife officials in Montana have said two grizzly bears were killed this week after entering an occupied tent and a recreational vehicle storage compartment near Yellowstone National Park.
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded to 15 reports of two bears getting into garbage, approaching houses and entering campgrounds, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Friday.
“When garbage and other attractants are left unsecured and available to bears, human safety becomes a huge concern, and bear mortalities are the unfortunate result,” department southwest Montana Regional Supervisor Mark Deleray said.
Department officials said the bears, one male and one female, were previously removed from residential areas last year, but resurfaced last month. Experts then captured the animals Aug. 16 for relocation, but they returned to the area again Aug. 25.
The department decided to euthanize the bears over concerns for human safety after consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Wildlife officials have urged travelers to store food, garbage and other bear attractants in bear-resistant containers or hung at least 10 feet above ground.