Tacoma City Council delays tax on guns, ammunition until 2021
TACOMA — Tacoma City Council has announced that implementation of a new tax on firearms and ammunition will be delayed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city council voted for the tax in November in response to gun violence, approving a $25 tax on firearms and a 2-to-5 cent tax on each round of ammunition, the News Tribune reported.
The tax is estimated to collect $30,000 each year to fund violence prevention programs. It was scheduled to go into effect July 1 but city council members determined Tuesday at a meeting that they would not be able to meet all the necessary requirements before then.
The requirements included creation of a task force to discuss the tax and hiring a consultant to review best practices to address gun and youth violence reduction, officials said.
Montana police looking for suspect after officer-involved shooting
BILLINGS, Mont. — Police in Billings are searching for a suspect following an officer-involved shooting early Thursday, Lt. Brandon Wooley said.
Officer Brett Hilde fired a gun at the suspect after the suspect pulled a gun on him during an altercation, said Police Chief Rich St. John.
Officers were called to a gas station at about 3:30 a.m. to a report that a customer had talked about how he “borrowed” the motorcycle he was riding and then left, the Billings Gazette reported.
Hilde spotted a man walking in the area. After a chase, Hilde tackled the man and tried to handcuff him as they scuffled. Hilde said he was reaching for his stun gun when the man pulled a semiautomatic gun, St. John said.
Hilde retreated, drew his service weapon and fired a shot that apparently did not hit the suspect, St. John said. Hilde suffered minor injuries in the fight that lasted about 30 seconds.
Police are still trying to identify and find the suspect, St. John said.
Portland police arrest Proud Boy member on probation violation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a member of the far right-wing group the Proud Boys, has been jailed in Portland, Ore., for violating his parole, a TV station reported Thursday.
Court records show Toese was spotted in Seattle earlier this month in an area that’s been taken over by protesters that’s called the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, according to KOIN-TV.
Toese was involved in an assault in the area and didn’t get permission from his probation officers to travel to Seattle, the station reported.
He gained attention in the past for fighting in Portland during political protests and fled the Pacific Northwest after being indicted on felony assault charges.
In January, Toese pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a 2018 incident that left a protester with “stitches and a concussion.” Prosecutors dismissed a felony assault charge as part of Toese’s plea deal.
Oregon man, already in prison, convicted of 17 more sex crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Beaverton man already in prison for child sexual abuse has been convicted of 17 additional sexual abuse charges.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Benito Juarez-Hernandez, was convicted in 2014 and sent to prison for sexually abusing a minor.
While he was in prison, three more victims came forward. Juarez-Hernandez was found guilty this week of nine counts of sexual abuse, two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of sodomy and one count of unlawful sexual penetration.
Juarez-Hernandez, his brother and his brother’s ex-wife were accused of abusing several children in Beaverton and Aloha over 15 years. They were all indicted in April 2019.
Oregon Gov. Brown OKs early release of 57 inmates vulnerable to virus
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday approved the early release of 57 state prisoners deemed medically vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has spread throughout correctional facilities in Oregon and around the country.
The decision comes two weeks after Brown said she would consider commuting the sentences of some people to help stem the disease’s spread in the prison system, where more than 200 prisoners and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
One of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the state has occurred at The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, infecting as many as 182 people, according to the state health authority.
State corrections officials this week gave a final list of 61 candidates for commutation to Brown’s office based on several criteria outlined by the governor.
Brown said none of the people granted early release was convicted of a crime against another person, and all have served at least half of their sentences.