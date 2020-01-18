Tractor-trailer hits disabled pickup truck, killing 9-year-old boy
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A semi tractor-trailer hit a disabled pickup truck on the side of the road in southwestern Montana, killing a 9-year-old boy, the Montana Highway Patrol said Friday.
The pickup hit two elk on U.S. Highway 287 near Cameron, south of Ennis, on Thursday night. The truck was sitting partially in the northbound lane with no lights on, the patrol said.
A northbound semi hit the pickup truck and caused it to go off the road. The 9-year-old boy died at the scene. The patrol is still investigating whether he was in the truck at the time it was hit by the semi. His name has not been released.
A 44-year-old man from Harrison and a 12-year-old boy in the pickup were uninjured, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. The driver of the semi was also unhurt.
Missoula man denies drug charges after fatal stabbing
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man has pleaded not guilty to a drug distribution charge filed after an investigation found he stabbed another man to death in self-defense.
Joshua Michael Paniagua, 18, appeared in court Wednesday via video from the Missoula County Jail, where he is being held on $25,000 bail, the Missoulian reported.
Paniagua was arrested after Benjamin Mousso, 18, of Hamilton, suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed during a fight in a casino bathroom Jan. 1.
Paniagua and others told investigators Mousso had tried to rob Paniagua of drugs and punched him several times before Paniagua pulled his knife, court records said.
Prosecutors said Paniagua threatened to kill a juvenile who was involved in the plot to rob him, leading to an intimidation charge.
Public defender Robert Greenwell asked that Paniagua be released to his family while his case is pending. District Judge Halligan ordered that he be screened for pretrial supervision before she would consider changing his bail amount.
Storm knocks out power to thousands in soutwestern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Heavy snowfall in southwestern Oregon has knocked out power to thousands of customers, and Pacific Power said it could be several days until service is fully restored.
As of Friday morning, more than 10,600 customers were in the dark in Josephine County in the Grants Pass and Cave Junction area.
That was down from about 18,000 customers Thursday, and 120 workers were out removing downed trees and repairing power lines.
Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gaunt told the Daily Courier residents should make plans to stay warm and safe because the power might be out until Sunday in some cases.
“If you’re out somewhere, and you’re not going to have heat for three or four days in 30-degree weather — that’s not an adventure for very long. Pretty soon it’s just a difficult situation,” he told the newspaper.
Dillon homicide victim was strangled, possibly with a cord
BUTTE, Mont. — A Dillon man who was found dead in his cabin last week was strangled, possibly with an electrical cord, charging documents said.
Officers found Larry Coon’s body Jan. 11 between a washer and a dryer and with a bag over his head, based on a tip from a man who has since been charged with obstruction of justice, the Montana Standard reported.
Sandy Moore, 19, is charged with deliberate homicide in Coon’s death. Moore’s bail was set at $200,000 and a preliminary hearing in District Court is set for Feb. 13, prosecutors have said.
Christina Vanduinen, 23, who is also charged with obstruction of justice, told investigators that Moore admitted strangling Coon, 49, court records said.
Neighbors had reported hearing Coon and Moore fighting frequently. It’s not clear from court records when Coon died.
Public defender Walter Hennessy appeared with Moore during her initial appearance in Justice Court. He was out of the office Thursday and Friday and unable to comment on her behalf.
Former Boise group home employee charged with rape
BOISE — Prosecutors have charged a former employee of a Boise group home with rape and attempted rape because they say he confessed to abusing two disabled residents.
Christopher Bleily, 24, of Meridian, was arraigned Thursday in 4th District Court. He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not show if he obtained an attorney. A phone number for Bleily could not be found.
During a probable cause hearing earlier this month, prosecutor John Dinger said Bleily sought out police officers to confess the crimes, allegedly committed while he worked at the group home in 2014.
The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to reveal which group home was involved.
Dinger said the victims in the case were both non-verbal and disabled.