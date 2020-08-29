Montana marks 100 COVID-related deaths; confirmed cases surpass 7,000
HELENA, Mont. — Montana reported its 100th COVID-19 related death on Friday, hitting the grim milestone as the state surpassed 7,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus.
“We all share the responsibility of learning to live in our new normal. By doing so, we are not disregarding that 100 Montanans have lost their lives,” Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement. “The best way to honor these souls is to protect the people and the state they loved. Through acting collectively to mitigate the risk, we are preventing this virus from leaving more tragedy in its wake.”
Of 134 new cases reported Friday, 52 were in Yellowstone County, which is now seeing the largest outbreak in the state and accounts for more than half of the roughly 1,800 active cases in Montana.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because not everyone has been tested and people can be infected with the virus without having symptoms.
Man accused of assaulting, yelling racist slurs at neighbor
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man accused of hitting his neighbor with a metal pipe and yelling racist slurs has been charged with multiple counts of bias crime and assault, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Ian Quin Jackson, 28, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Court documents say Jackson lived next door to the victim in a Northwest Portland apartment building.
According to court documents, Jackson, who is white, is accused of kicking his neighbor, who is Black, several times while yelling racist hate speech. The neighbor left the area. When he returned, Jackson is accused of charging at him with a 3-foot-long metal pipe and striking him multiple times, court documents say. When the victim fell to the ground, Jackson allegedly continued to yell racist slurs at him.
Active-duty Army soldiers deployed to help fight wildfires across the West
BOISE — Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center say about 200 active-duty U.S. Army soldiers are being mobilized to help fight wildfires across the western United States.
It’s the first active-duty mobilization for wildfire support since 2018. More than 5900 square miles have burned so far this year, and 105 large wildfires are burning across the western United States.
The soldiers will be trained over the next week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, and are expected to begin firefighting on hand crews in early September.
The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group asked the Department of Defense to provide the soldiers. Four military C-130 air tankers equipped with firefighting gear are also being used to fight fires in California.
Boise Airport to welcome new nonstop flights to California
BOISE — A commercial airline based in Las Vegas has announced new flights from the Boise Airport in Idaho to different locations in California, the first such announcement since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Allegiant Air said Thursday that it would offer nonstop flights to Palm Springs International Airport twice weekly and to San Francisco twice daily, the Idaho Statesman reported.
“The Boise community has a strong link and propensity to travel to California markets,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said. “Combining that demand with Allegiant’s affordable and convenient business model creates accessible transportation for everyone in our community.”
The Palm Springs route is likely to fly on Sundays and Thursdays with return flights the same days, according to the airline’s online booking dates. Tickets purchased before Saturday for travel before Feb. 7 will have an introductory $49 one-way fare. It is unclear what the cost will be after the promotion.
Logging project proposed near Yellowstone National Park
BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife officials in Montana have proposed a logging and vegetation treatment project west of Yellowstone National Park, citing the possibility of wildfires and the threat of a mountain pine beetle outbreak.
The project would spread across about 40,000 acres, including South Fork Madison River watersheds and some grizzly bear habitats, the Billings Gazette reported.
The project would provide an estimated 100 cubic feet of saw timber to local mills during the 15 years of the work, officials said. The proposal also seeks the closure and rehabilitation of Road 478 along Madison River to improve water quality, and to open a portion of Road 1704 currently closed to the public.
Although no new roads would be developed, temporary roads may be built and decommissioned during the duration of construction.