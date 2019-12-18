Feds fund King County $1.4 billion light rail project
SEATTLE — A federal transportation agency has committed more than $1 billion to construction of a Washington light rail extension project intended to bring alternative transportation choices to King County residents.
Construction of the 8-mile Federal Way light rail project is set to begin early next year after the U.S. Department of Transportation committed a $790 million grant and a $629 million low-interest loan, KOMO-TV reported.
Traveling to and from south King County is burdened by worsening traffic jams on highways that the light rail extension could help alleviate, King County officials said.
The project would extend the light rail from Angle Lake south to the city of Federal Way and service three new stations, officials said. Demolition and utility relocation work began this fall and construction is set to start early 2020, officials said.
Stolen dog returns to Montana home from West Virginia
BUTTE, Mont. — A pit bull stolen from its owner in Montana and taken across the country has returned home thanks to a microchip and a group of volunteers.
Cassandra Rasmussen of Butte said her 9-year-old dog Zeus returned Monday from Charleston, W.Va., about 2,000 miles away.
KECI-TV reported volunteers with Many Paws Volunteer Transport helped drive Zeus back home.
The trip began Dec. 10.
Rasmussen said she and her two daughters are excited to have Zeus home in time for Christmas.
Rasmussen said a person she considered a friend stole her purse and the dog in October and was arrested in November in West Virginia.
She said the dog was taken to a shelter, where workers scanned for a microchip.
Montana driver charged in crash killing bicyclist
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Prosecutors have charged a Montana man with felony vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol after he was accused of fatally hitting a cyclist with his car over the weekend.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Monday 27-year-old Chad Alexander Basaites was charged Monday.
Basaites reported to Bozeman police Saturday he hit Alexa Jane Dzintars, authorities said. A nearby officer responded and performed CPR until she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Basaites was drinking at a company Christmas party before the incident and he was driving as much as 10 mph over the speed limit when he hit her, he said.
She appeared in his driving lane with no lights on her bike, Basaites said.
An officer performed a sobriety test and determined he was under the influence of alcohol before he was arrested, authorities said.
His attorney Todd Whipple asked that bail be set at $5,000. Basaites could face a $50,000 fine and 30 years in prison if convicted.
Washington school reviews racist incident at ball game
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A school district in eastern Washington is investigating reports of racist taunts between the students, fans, athletes and parents at a high school basketball game.
Moses Lake School District Superintendent Joshua Meek said the school’s video surveillance program will be used as part of an independent third-party investigation, KREM-TV reported.
More than 20 people notified the district about the incident, which occurred after the Saturday basketball game between Moses Lake High School and Davis High School.
In a statement Monday, the school district said its student body is more than 53 percent non-white.
The district said this is the first time such claims have been reported about Moses Lake High School.
“A culture of hate is in no way acceptable, and if these reports are validated corrective action will occur,” Meek said. “But most importantly this must serve as a continuing lesson of acceptance and respect that we teach our students.”
Van crashes into store near Seattle, injuring 11
BURIEN, Wash. — A van apparently being used as a getaway vehicle crashed into a crowded store outside of Seattle, injuring 11 people, including a 2-year-old child, police said.
The driver of the van tried to take off at high speed after a woman, who had apparently shoplifted inside the Ross Dress for Less story in Burien, got into it Monday night, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office. The van first hit an unoccupied car in front of the store and then crashed through the store’s windows.
The driver struck a stroller with a 2-year-old boy in it and several other people. The boy and two men were critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Eight others were injured and taken to hospitals.
The driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, Abbott said. The woman passenger was arrested on a previous warrant.
The van could be seen sitting in the front of the store, with glass and other debris from the storefront all around it.