Washington sued for delaying benefits during fraud inquiry
OLYMPIA — Attorneys for two laid-off workers are suing Washington state for delays in paying benefits while it reins in rampant unemployment fraud.
Northwest News Network reported the nonprofit Unemployment Law Project, which helps people receive jobless benefits and appeal denied claims, filed the case directly with the state Supreme Court on Friday.
It seeks an order forcing the Employment Security Department to issue all payments promptly, saying the state does not have the authority to halt payment of legitimate claims, even to stop fraudulent ones.
Authorities said Washington paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims as it rushed to help people hurt by the economic fallout from the pandemic. They have blamed international criminal organizations using identities stolen in previous large-scale data breaches.
The state said this week it has recovered about half of the $550 million to $650 million that was fraudulently paid out. Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine said she knows residents are hurting financially and that her agency is doing its best to get them help as soon as possible.
“People understand the COVID virus has presented a major crisis and many systems are overloaded,” said John Tirpak, executive director of the Unemployment Law Project. “People have been patient and know things are not going to happen instantly. But when you have been attempting to claim unemployment since March and it’s already June and there has been no progress, it’s very discouraging.”
Many claimants began receiving unemployment benefits only to have the payments suspended as the state sought to limit fraud. Among them was plaintiff McKeezi Barraza of Seattle, who was laid off in March when the pandemic shut down the restaurant where he worked part time.
“They said it could be anywhere from four to six weeks before I’m paid,” Barraza said. “To me, that’s unacceptable because I couldn’t even pay rent this month for June. I’ve got a few hundred dollars left in my pocket.”
Misconduct case against Oregon sheriff’s deputy reopened
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Washington County jail deputy, who was placed on leave after a racist email surfaced, has been indicted on charges of first-degree official misconduct tied to a separate case.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Rian Alden after recently receiving a screenshot of an email Alden allegedly sent in 2003 that contained a racist screed, said Washington County Sgt. Danny DiPietro.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office said the discovery of the email led to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office reopening a criminal case against Alden that was closed in 2018. The district attorney’s office presented the case to a grand jury on Friday, which returned the indictment against Alden, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The sheriff’s office had investigated Alden on allegations of use of force against an inmate at the Washington County Jail as the person was being booked. The sheriff’s office investigated, and asked the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police to review the incident in 2018. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office concluded it did not have enough evidence to prosecute Alden, according to sheriff’s office documents.
According to sheriff’s office records that the Oregonian/OregonLive obtained from a public records request, the office learned about Alden’s racist email from a comment someone made to the sheriff’s official Twitter account. The sheriff’s office said it hired Alden in 2007, four years after the email was sent.
Sheriff’s office records say Alden has had four official complaints made against him in his time with Washington County, including the racist email.
Portland mayor limits use of type of tear gas against crowds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has ordered the city’s police not to use a type of tear gas except as a last resort in life-threatening situations.
Wheeler issued a statement Saturday saying he shares community concerns about the use of CS gas, especially during a respiratory-illness pandemic. Critics have called on the Portland Police Bureau to permanently ban the use of CS gas on protesters.
“I strongly believe that gas should not be used to disperse crowds of nonviolent protestors or for general crowd management purposes,” Wheeler tweeted. “It should only be used in response to violence that threatens life safety.”
The announcement came a day after the mayor said police would no longer use a “long-range acoustical device,” or LRAD, to disperse protesters. The device can emit high-pitched, loud frequencies and can cause hearing damage. Police used it early Friday to disperse a small group of protesters who set fires, threw projectiles and pointed lasers at officers’ eyes after most peaceful protesters had gone home.
Portland police arrested about 20 people late Friday and early Saturday, alleging offenses that included disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.