Idaho man enters Alford plea in slaying of landlady
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho— An Idaho man charged in the murder of his landlady nearly two years ago has entered a modified guilty plea in the case.
Scott Riggs, 41, made the Alford plea — acknowledging that there was enough evidence to convict him without admitting guilt — Tuesday morning. In exchange, Elmore County prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge from first-degree to second-degree murder.
Prosecutors said Riggs stabbed and killed 71-year-old Paula Ferbrache in 2017; her body was found in the trunk of her car outside Mountain Home. Ferbrache’s husband earlier testified that Riggs and his family were about two months behind on rent and that the house had fallen into disrepair.
Riggs faces life in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 9.
Man arrested after husband, wife shot in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Police in Pocatello have arrested a man after a husband and wife were shot and injured while sitting in their car Tuesday afternoon.
The Idaho State Journal reported 32-year-old Steven I. Holmes has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the shooting. It was not immediately clear if Holmes has obtained an attorney, and he has not yet had a chance to enter a plea.
Pocatello Police Capt. James McCoy said Tuesday evening that the woman was in critical condition at a local hospital, and her husband was treated and released.
Witnesses told police the husband and wife were sitting in their car in an alley when a man walked up to the vehicle and asked for a lighter. The witnesses reported the man had a gun and fired one shot after he was asked to leave the yard.
Police release name of man fatally shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday in northeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau said the slain man was Tylone Tolliver , 25.
Police said Tolliver was found on the ground with a gunshot wound around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was gunshot wounds.
Company plans data center in historic Montana powerhouse
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A California-based tech company plans to repurpose a more than century-old Montana powerhouse into a data center.
The Great Falls Tribune reported Wednesday that NorthWestern Energy has submitted a plan to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for Susteen Inc. to lease the Rainbow Powerhouse in Great Falls.
The former hydroelectric facility was built in 1910 along the Missouri River.
The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission has been working with the utility since 2011 to find a way to reuse the historic building at the Rainbow Dam.
Police seize dozens of cats, find dead kittens at house
MONROE, Wash. — Authorities have removed dozens of cats and found 13 dead kittens at a home in Washington.
The Daily Herald reported police searched the Monroe home Tuesday after neighbors alerted authorities to a strong smell and numerous bugs at the residence.
Police as well as a veterinarian and animal rescue teams entered the home wearing protective clothing and masks to cope with the home’s odor as they seized the animals.
Police said the 83-year-old owner was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
Police said the woman had previously ignored notices to clean her property and deflected several attempts to contact her.
The cats were taken to the Everett Animal Shelter to undergo health and welfare exams.
Transgender woman sues insurance companies over face surgery
PORTLAND, Ore. — A transgender woman in Oregon has filed a $375,000 lawsuit against her insurance companies and her employer, saying they’ve discriminated against her by refusing to pay for facial surgery.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Clatsop County employee Christina Ketcham has already undergone sex reassignment surgery, hormone replacement therapy and worked with a voice coach to reflect her gender identity.
Her doctors have determined that “facial feminization surgery” is medically necessary to continue on that path.
But the suit says from 2016 to 2019, Citycounty Insurance Services, which provides coverage to Clatsop County employees, and plan administrator Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, have turned down Ketcham’s request to cover the cost of the surgery.
Representatives from Citycounty Insurance Services and Clatsop County didn’t respond to requests for comment.