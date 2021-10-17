Mt. Bachelor to keep new ski pass despite equity concerns
BEND, Ore. — A central Oregon ski area operator will keep in place a new ski pass that allows people who pay more to bypass most chairlift lines despite a request from Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to scrap the plan due to equity issues.
Powdr Corp. co-Presidents Wade Martin and Justin Sibley, in an open letter Friday, said the company intends to keep the pass available at Mt. Bachelor near Bend, but will offer season ticket holders refunds before the season starts.
The pass, called Fast Tracks and announced Monday, starts at $49 per day and allows buyers to use a dedicated lane at each chairlift. The price will vary based on high-demand days, the company said.
The U.S. Forest Service, which manages the land the ski area is located on, has looked into the matter. Deschutes National Forest District Ranger Kevin Larkin told The Bulletin in a story on Friday that the agency will continue to evaluate information.
“At this juncture, I haven’t seen anything that would compel us to say that it’s outside the terms and conditions of the permit,” Larkin said. “But we remain open to different interpretations and different information.”
Opening of shipping container apartments is delayed
Salt Lake City — The opening of affordable apartments in a six-story building made out of recycled shipping containers will be delayed because of a shortage of materials.
Eco Box Fabricators owner Rod Newman said a delay in getting roofing materials and an elevator have pushed back the opening to the end of the year.
The project called Box 500 had been scheduled to open over the summer in Salt Lake City with affordable rents.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused global supply change problems, and the shipping container apartments are not the only housing development facing delays in Salt Lake City.
“In the (housing) market, we’re seeing shortages across the board,” Orion Goff, deputy director of the Department of Community and Neighborhoods, told The Salt Lake Tribune.
The shipping container building when completed will have 48 studio apartments, 18 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom apartments. Studious are 320 square feet, while one- and two-bedrooms are about 640 square feet.
Amanda Best, a specialist with the city’s housing development program, said rents will range from $829 to $1,204 a month based on income.
Physician assistant’s license suspended over COVID-19 actions
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The Washington Medical Commission has suspended the license of a pediatric health care provider in southwestern Washington.
The suspension came this week after an investigation into more than a dozen complaints against physician assistant Scott C. Miller, who runs Miller Family Pediatrics in Washougal, The Columbian reported.
The complaints say he interfered with the care of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, engaged in a threatening public campaign against hospitals and doctors, and also prescribed medications without seeing patients.
The commission’s findings say Miller also “began a public campaign touting the use of ivermectin in treating coronavirus disease,” despite no reliable clinical evidence showing the drug is effective in treating COVID-19.
Miller has additionally publicly railed against mask and vaccine mandates including at a school board meeting in Camas in May, and on social media, according to the state.
The commission said it was taking immediate action to address an immediate danger to public health.
Miller has 20 days to appeal the suspension. The newspaper says he wasn’t available for comment.
20 federal health care workers to help with COVID in Spokane
SPOKANE — Providence Health Care in Spokane announced Friday it has requested federal resources to help address an increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Providence said it requested the resources through the Washington State Department of Health and they expect a team of health care providers from the Department of Defense to arrive in Spokane this weekend, KREM-TV reported.
A team of 20 people will be on site at Sacred Heart Medical Center, including doctors, respiratory therapists and nurses.
“Providence is extremely grateful for this support and we anticipate that this assistance will help our patients and caregivers very much,” Providence Communication Manager Ariana Lake said in a release.
As of Friday, the Spokane Regional Health District reports 151 people in Spokane County are hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of Friday, the Washington Department of Health reports nearly 27% of the state’s ICUs are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The Department of Defense has also provided Kootenai Health, North Idaho’s largest hospital, with a 20-person medical team that includes 14 nurses, four physicians and two respiratory therapists.
In nearby Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Dr. Robert Scoggins, Kootenai Health’s chief of staff, told KREM this week that the hospital still isn’t doing elective surgeries and still is operating under crisis standards of care.