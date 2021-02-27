Oregon hotel owner fined for overcharging people during September wildfire
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A hotel in Roseburg, Ore., has been fined $31,000 for overcharging dozens of area residents who sought rooms after fleeing a large wildfire in September.
The News-Review reported SUBH Investment LLC, which does business as Days Inn by Wyndham in Roseburg, entered into an agreement with the Oregon Department of Justice on Monday.
Devon Kumar, who lives in a suburb of Portland, is listed with the state as the owner of the Days Inn. He declined to comment when contacted by the newspaper. Kumar agreed to pay $31,000 in fines to the state department of Justice, spread out in payments over the next six months.
At the time of the Archie Creek Fire, the Days Inn rented or offered to rent at least 31 rooms at a price that was at least 15 percent higher than the normal room price, the agreement said.
The single highest rate Days Inn charged in October was $150 a night, yet during the fire the hotel rented 12 different rooms for over $200 a night, including six rooms for over $300 a night, the Department of Justice said.
Federal judge dismisses transgender woman’s lawsuit against pageant
PORTLAND — A federal judge Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by a transgender woman who accused the Miss United States of America pageant corporation of discrimination for denying her the right to participate in competitions.
U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman found that the pageant association cannot be required to allow a transgender woman to participate in light of its mission to promote “natural-born” females, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
“I view it as an association that cannot under the Constitution be required to allow plaintiff to participate in what defendant says is a contradiction of that message,” Mosman ruled from the bench.
Anita Noelle Green of Clackamas, Ore., said she was disappointed in the ruling.
“This case brought awareness to an issue many people were and still are unaware of and that issue is that discrimination against transgender people is still actively happening in the private and public sector even within the pageant circuit,” Green said in a statement.
48 horses are seized from farm and its owner faces a felony charge of animal neglect
CARLTON, Ore. — The owner of a horse farm southwest of Portland is facing a felony charge for animal neglect, after investigators found nearly 50 horses there were not being given adequate food or water.
Susan Swango, 82, faces one count of second-degree animal neglect, which is a felony because of how many animals she had, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
She is scheduled to appear in court in March. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this month they got a report that Silver Oaks Saddlebred, a farm in rural Carlton, had its water turned off for not paying bills.
The sheriff’s office said Swango had been the subject of previous animal neglect complaints.
The sheriff’s office served Swango with a warrant on Feb. 19, and at that time found that the horses did not have enough food and water, and were in concerning physical condition. They said Swango was getting water for the horses from a nearby creek, but it was not enough.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the sheriff’s office, along with the Oregon Humane Society, served Swango a search warrant and all 48 horses were taken from the property. The Oregon Humane Society also took seven cats.
Delayed construction of Umtanum Creek Bridge underway in Yakima Canyon
Long-delayed construction on the nearly 100-year-old Umtanum Creek Bridge began Thursday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Contractors closed the popular Yakima River Canyon site earlier this week and it should be open again by May 14. Improvements to the 220-foot pedestrian bridge will include deck and railing replacement, realignment of suspension towers, new support beams, and bracing and tensioning of the support structure.
In accordance with standards for historical structures, the bridge should look mostly the same. The lower parking lot and access road will be paved and restriped during construction.
One killed, one arrested after head-on, wrong-way crash on Highway 18 in Auburn
One person was killed on Highway 18 near Auburn on Thursday night after a wrong-way driver hit a car head-on, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver who had been traveling in the correct direction on Highway 18 at Auburn Black-Diamond Road, died at the scene, according to State Trooper Rick Johnson. The wrong-way driver was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition and was arrested on investigation of vehicular homicide.
The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m., Johnson said.
All lanes on Highway 18 at Auburn Black-Diamond Road were temporarily closed while officials cleared the scene, according to the state Department of Transportation. No further information was immediately available about either person involved in the crash.