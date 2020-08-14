Suspect shoots and kills police dog in Tacoma
TACOMA — Authorities say a Tacoma police dog was killed and a murder suspect was wounded as police exchanged gunfire with the fleeing man.
Local news media reported a Tacoma police officer spotted a car about 1:20 a.m. Thursday with a driver suspected in a murder that had occurred Wednesday evening in Tacoma.
The officer attempted to pull the driver over, but he sped off and short chase ensued.
“There was a collision at the end of the pursuit after which the suspect got out and ran on foot,” said Chief Mike Zaro of the Lakewood Police, whose department is heading the investigation.
Police dogs were brought to the scene to help search for the suspect. Officers located the man and authorities say shots were fired. The police dog was killed and the suspect was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
House Republican leader says he had COVID-19
OLYMPIA — House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox is the first Washington lawmaker known to have tested positive for COVID-19, posting on Facebook this week that he has completed a self-isolation period and is “feeling great now.”
In his Tuesday post, Wilcox wrote that he decided to get tested after developing a cough in early August, later followed by temperature spikes in the afternoons.
“I never felt in danger although on a couple of occasions my sinuses swelled rapidly and I got a little short of breath,” he wrote. “Being isolated at my house on the farm isn’t miserable. I have no idea where I got it, I wasn’t off the farm much.”
Lawmakers haven’t been at the Capitol since they adjourned in March. Any meetings have been held remotely, and it’s unclear what the 105-legislative session will look like when it convenes in January.
As of Monday, there have been more than 64,700 confirmed cases in Washington since the pandemic began, and more than 1,700 people have died.
Idaho’s first national veterans cemetery dedicated in Buhl
BUHL, Idaho — Officials dedicated the state’s first national cemetery in Buhl this week, making burial services available to veterans and their families in the Magic Valley region.
The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration dedicated the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery on Wednesday, the Times-News reported. Qualified military members and veterans and eligible family members can be buried there, with the VA providing the gravesite, headstone or marker and other services at no cost to the family.
“Each and every one of us dies two deaths,” VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “We die the first death when breath leaves us, but we only truly die sometime in the future when no one speaks our name or tells our story.”
Reeves said the National Cemetery Administration exists to ensure the second “death” doesn’t happen to veterans.
The 8-acre, $4 million Snake River Canyon National Cemetery was established as part of the VA’s Rural Initiative program.
Police order crowd to leave amid Portland protests
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have declared a riot outside a justice center, next to a federal courthouse.
Police said Wednesday night that some in the crowd were engaging in criminal activity, setting fires and exploding fireworks outside the federal building. They told people to leave and used tear gas in an attempt to push people out of the area.
Protests have assembled nightly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd in late May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck.
Protests had dwindled before President Donald Trump sent federal agents to the liberal city in early July. Those agents have since withdrawn. Gatherings over the last week had been much smaller and targeted local police facilities.
Man shot in the head, left in lake identified after 25 years
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who was shot in the head and dumped in Lake Stickney in the late ’80s has been identified nearly 26 years after his body was found.
?Local news media reported the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Rodney Peter Johnson was the man whose body was found floating in the lake in 1994. His remains went unidentified for more than two decades.
Johnson was last seen by family members sometime around late 1987 or early 1988 when he reportedly left on a camping trip. His body was pulled from the lake in June 1994, but investigators believe he’d been under water for several years.
Detectives concluded Johnson was 25 years old when he was shot in the head in 1987. His body likely was weighted down in the lake until it surfaced seven years later.
Forensic investigators said they used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and a public genealogy website to crack the cold case.