Judge orders competency evaluation for suspect in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — An 80-year-old man accused in a deadly shooting in the lobby of an apartment building for seniors in Vancouver will undergo a court-ordered competency evaluation.
Local news media reported a judge filed an order for a competency evaluation for Robert Breck on Wednesday.
Breck has pleaded not guilty in Clark County Superior Court to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Police said Breck fired shots in the building’s lobby Oct. 1, killing 75-year-old Dean Tunstall and hurting two women. Two of the victims were Breck’s fellow residents at the Smith Tower Apartments and the third was his former caregiver, according to court documents.
Court records said Breck had an ongoing feud with Tunstall over a caretaker, and he allegedly told investigators “he couldn’t take it anymore.”
Man who raped, trafficked girl gets more than seven years in prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after his conviction for sexually trafficking a girl he started grooming when she was 11 years old, authorities said Friday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Ahad Shaukak Hasan, Jr., pleaded guilty to rape in the second degree and compelling prostitution, prosecutors said.
Investigators said Hasan initiated contact with the victim on social media in 2012 when she was 11. Hasan, then 19, persuaded the girl to meet him in person and began grooming her for sexual exploitation, authorities said.
Hasan raped the girl when she was 12 and began monitoring her social media accounts, according to prosecutors. In 2017, Hasan took her to a strip club and forced her to have sexual contact with other individuals for money.
The victim was contacted by law enforcement in 2017 after undercover officers with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an online ad for sex, officials said. Hasan was arrested in May 2018.
Judge sentences former Silverwood Theme Park official for embezzlement
COEUR D’ALENE — The former chief financial officer of Silverwood Theme Park has been sentence to as long as 14 years in prison for embezzling thousands of dollars from the northern Idaho amusement park.
Christopher A. Wyatt, 43, was sentenced in 1st District Court on Tuesday. Judge Scott Wayman said Wyatt will be eligible for parole after serving at least three years.
Wyatt pleaded guilty last year to two counts of grand theft for stealing more than $160,000. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed three additional charges.
Prosecutors said Wyatt and co-defendant Melissa K. Foeller used the money to pay for trips, hotel rooms, household expenses and other personal expenses. Foeller was also given a three-to-14-year prison sentence at an earlier hearing.
Deputies arrest Army deserter in Oregon
YACHATS, Ore. — A deserter from the U.S. Army has been apprehended in Oregon after he was reported missing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gardner on Thursday at the Cape Perpetua Visitor’s Center near Yachats, Ore., after receiving calls about a man acting suspiciously.
The Army had previously issued a statewide bulletin identifying Gardner as possibly armed and dangerous.
Authorities evacuated the visitor’s center and made the arrest with no problems.
Oregon State Police later found Gardner’s car at the Neptune State Scenic Viewport in northern Lane County. A gun was inside the vehicle.
Gardner is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a federal detainer.
The sheriff’s office said he doesn’t face any local charges and more details about his case, including why he went missing and how long he had been missing from his post, weren’t immediately available.
Bank employee pleads guilty to exploiting elderly woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham bank employee was one of two women who pleaded guilty to financially exploiting and stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly victim with mental awareness issues.
The Bellingham Herald reported acting with the victim’s power of attorney between 2011 and 2013, court documents show the two women wrote checks to themselves for more than $300,000, withdrew $63,000 in cash from the victim’s accounts, bought $120,000 in artwork in their own names and invested $400,000 in property and issued a loan against it to an acquaintance.
Elizabeth Maxwell Klein pleaded guilty in October to three counts of first-degree theft, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. Klein was sentenced Dec. 4 to three months in jail. Klein also was ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to the victim.
Michele Webster pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to three counts of third-degree theft, according to court documents, and was sentenced to 364 days in Whatcom County Jail, 274 of which were suspended. Webster was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.