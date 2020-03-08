Appeals court supports tribal lawsuit over oil trains
ANACORTES, Wash. — A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling protecting the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s right to sue to enforce an agreement that restricts the number of trains that can cross its reservation in northwestern Washington.
The tribe sued BNSF Railway in 2015, alleging the company was violating an agreement signed in 1991 that only allowed two 25-car trains to cross its reservation on Fidalgo Island each day, the Skagit Valley Herald reported Thursday.
Multiple 100-car trains carrying crude oil from the Bakken region cross the reservation in Skagit County each week, the lawsuit said. The tracks serve oil refineries in Anacortes.
A U.S. District Court denied BNSF Railway’s request to have the case dismissed. The railway argued the matter should be decided in federal court.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling Wednesday, and the case will now return to federal district court.
“We are thankful that the Court of Appeals has upheld the Tribe’s right to seek equitable enforcement of the terms of its easement agreement with BNSF,” outgoing Swinomish Chairman Brian Cladoosby said. “The Tribe takes its agreements very seriously, and we expect them to be honored.”
BNSF officials declined to comment.
Senate OKs bill exempting feminine hygiene products from sales tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Senate on Saturday unanimously passed a measure that exempts feminine hygiene products from the state’s sales and use tax.
The measure now heads to the House for consideration.
Under the bill, products that are exempt from the tax include sanitary napkins, tampons, menstrual cups or any other similar menstrual product.
The measure was part of the Senate supplemental budget plan, and lawmakers are working to pass bills and negotiate a final budget with the House before the Legislature adjourns Thursday.
Washington is currently among 31 states that still tax menstrual products, according to Period Equity, a nonprofit group that is campaigning to end the so-called “tampon tax” in states.
Cougar shot in Oregon after attacks on goats
THE DALLES, Ore. — An adult female cougar has been fatally shot in the Dalles by a resident after the cougar attacked goats on several occasions.
The cougar was killed Monday after it had killed a total of five goats between Feb. 26 and March 1, the Bulletin reported Friday.
Oregon law permits landowners to kill cougars without a permit if the animal has been causing livestock deaths.
State wildlife officials are required to inspect the cougar carcass within 10 days of its death to determine its sex and age for population modeling.
There are currently more than 6,000 cougars in the state.
Man dies after car strikes horse in road on Montana reservation
BILLINGS, Mont. — A car struck a horse on U.S. Highway 212 on the Crow Indian Reservation, killing the driver, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
The 67-year-old man was traveling westbound near Crow Agency just before 11 p.m. Thursday when several horses appeared in the road, the patrol told the Billings Gazette.
The driver tried to avoid the group of horses, but struck one, totaling his car, the patrol said.
The man’s name has not been released. The accident report does not include the fate of the horse.