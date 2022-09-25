Washington state trooper drives himself to Walla Walla hospital after being shot
WALLA WALLA — A Washington State Patrol trooper shot in the face while on duty in Walla Walla Thursday evening drove himself to the hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the Patrol.
Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, and a five-year veteran of the force, remains in the intensive-care unit, a Harborview spokesperson said Friday afternoon.
“This evening we were once again reminded of how dangerous the profession of law enforcement can be,” WSP Chief John R. Batiste said Thursday in a statement. “We were also reminded of how strong and resolute our people can be when Trooper Dean Atkinson, though seriously injured, found the strength to drive himself to the hospital.”
Brandon D. O’Neel, 37, was charged Friday with first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
According to the Patrol, the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. on West Poplar Street near Avery Street in Walla Walla.
Just minutes after the shooting, officers in Milton-Freewater, Ore., attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of the car driven by the shooter, police said.
Local officers responded and were involved in a short chase, police said.
O’Neel, who was being evicted on Thursday, had left a note in his home reading, “evict me and I will execute any cop or manager you send period,” according to court documents.
The Walla Walla newspaper reported that O’Neel allegedly fired a gun at Atkinson, who was driving a marked white police car, three to four times, according to the probable cause affidavit. Atkinson drove himself to a Walla Walla hospital.
O’Neel is being held in the Walla Walla County Jail on $1 million bail, according to the Union-Bulletin.
U.S. Highway 2 in Washington reopens as Bolt Creek fire calms
U.S. Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish reopened about 10 a.m. Saturday, unlocking a critical travel route shut down for two weeks as crews have fought to control the Bolt Creek fire.
The highway, for the moment, has a reduced speed limit of 30 mph. “This remains an evolving situation and your patience is appreciated as clean up and fire fighting efforts continue,” the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted.
Authorities closed that section of the highway Sept. 10, as the fire spread from a reported 20 acres early that day to more than 2,000 acres that night.
To ready Highway 2, crews removed falling trees and rocks, and those at risk of toppling onto the road, according to the state transportation department. Due to the evolving situation, the department advised travelers to follow all posted signs.
The Bolt Creek wildfire near Index was smoldering on about 10,500 acres Friday, when it was considered 96% contained. It could be fully contained by Oct. 1, said Thomas Kyle-Milward, wildfire spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources.
Cooler temperatures and relatively high humidity have helped firefighters, Kyle-Milward said. On the western edge, the fire Friday was burning down steep hillsides toward a containment line drawn by fire crews. The fire was most active Friday on the eastern side, near Skykomish.
26-year-old Spokane man dies in Grant County crash
SPOKANE — A 26-year-old Spokane man was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning while running on a highway in Grant County.
Sean D. Whisenhunt was running around 6 a.m. west in the eastbound lane of State Route 26 near Royal City when 43-year-old Jorge Reyes, of Othello, struck Whisenhunt in a 2017 Honda Fit, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Whisenhunt died at the scene, troopers said. Reyes was taken to Othello Community Hospital with injuries.
Reyes was not charged, and WSP said the cause of the crash was Whisenhunt being in the road. Reyes was wearing a seat belt.
Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife arrested in Pennsylvania
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The 54-year-old Moses Lake man suspected of murdering his wife was arrested on the East Coast less than two days after her body was discovered in Lincoln County.
The U.S. Marshals Service located Charles Bergman in New Stanton, Pa., about 35 miles outside Pittsburgh, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post late Friday night. Bergman was arrested without incident on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and will be extradited to Washington.
Bergman and his wife, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman, were reported missing earlier this week.
A farmer found Theresa Bergman’s body early Thursday afternoon in tall grass along the side of Stolp Road near Kintschi Road, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wrote.
The sheriff’s office wrote Friday an arrest warrant was issued for Charles Bergman.