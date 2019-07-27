Former family counselor sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex abuse
POCATELLO — A former family counselor who sexually abused several children during counseling sessions has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The Idaho State Journal reported James McGahey, 51, of Pocatello, was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to serve at least 12 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.
McGahey was the former president of Still Waters Outreach, a now-defunct family counseling business in Pocatello. He pleaded guilty to the charges in April.
Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Brian Trammell said McGahey told the children he abused that they were not legally allowed to discuss what happened during the sessions, and that he attempted to record the sexual abuse using the counseling center’s security cameras.
Man sentenced to life for killing woman in 2016 dies in eastern Oregon prison
ONTARIO, Ore. — Officials say a 64-year-old man has died in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution in eastern Oregon.
Oregon Department of Corrections officials said Gregory Siegberg, who had been from the Milwaukie area, died Friday morning. No information was given about the cause or circumstances surrounding his death. He had been in custody since Sept. 29, 2017.
He was sentenced to life in prison for opening fire on his former wife and her friend while drunk and high on methamphetamine, killing the friend, in November 2016.
Siegberg said at the time he decided to plead guilty to murder and attempted aggravated murder to prevent his ex-wife, Debra Kusch-Siegberg, and the family of the slain friend, Melissa Vargas, from going through a trial.
Siegberg said at sentencing that he wished he were dead instead of Vargas.
Officials find body of missing tuber in Columbia River
THE DALLES, Ore. — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went missing when his tube capsized on the Deschutes River last weekend.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Jensen, 36, disappeared in the Moody Rapids area Sunday.
Family friends found his body Thursday in the Columbia River, a little more than a mile downstream from where the Deschutes flows into it, and called the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office dive team, which had also been out looking for him.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the Moody Rapids features large waves and turbulent channels, according to a river map. They’re near the Deschutes River State Recreation Area and Heritage Landing boat launch.
Scammer targets restaurants with unpaid orders
SPOKANE — Idaho restaurants say they have been scammed out of hundreds of dollars by someone ordering dozens of pizzas over the phone but failing to pick them up.
The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the orders linked to the same phone number as possible theft of services.
Flame & Cork owner Connie Young said a man placed a $375 to-go order at the Hayden pizzeria last Saturday.
She said she contacted the man after he didn’t show up, and he responded, “You’ve been dunked.”
Radicci Italian Bistro owner Daniel Morey said his Hayden restaurant was scammed out of $443 from a 25-pizza order last Saturday.
Boy hospitalized with apparent gunshot wound to head
BREMERTON, Wash. — A 12-year-old boy from the Bremerton area was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Local news media reported the boy was in critical condition at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sheriff’s deputies said details are murky, but medics received a call about 8:30 p.m. Thursday reporting the boy was vomiting.
When they checked him out, they found what looked like a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Kitsap County investigators are trying to sort out what happened.
Man who killed friend while playing with gun gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 20-year-old man who killed his friend while playing with a loaded handgun last year has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Ulizes Escobar pleaded guilty July 19 in Washington County Circuit Court to second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced this week.
The Nov. 20, 2018, shooting killed 19-year-old Luis Diego Hernandez-Garcia.
Hernandez-Garcia and Escobar were among several people gathered at another friend’s home in Hillsboro. Prosecutors said Escobar brought a revolver and a pistol to the home, pointed the revolver at his friends and pulled the trigger several times.
Prosecutors said he then pointed the pistol toward Hernandez-Garcia, pulled the trigger and a round hit him.
Hernandez-Garcia died in the home.