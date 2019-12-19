Per-mile Washington gas tax moves forward
SEATTLE — The Washington state Transportation Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to move forward with recommendations for a proposed “by-the-mile” tax to replace the state’s current gas tax.
Local news media reported the 16 recommendations approved by WSTC will be sent to the Legislature, Gov. Jay Inslee and the Federal Highway Commission by Jan. 13. They urge the Legislature to take a slow and gradual approach to the pay-per-mile tax over the coming decade, and to start with hybrid and electric vehicles.
“The gas tax is still working, but we know it is going to fail in the future as cars get more fuel efficient and more people own those cars,” said Reema Griffith, who is the executive director at the Transportation Commission.
Washington has one of the highest gas taxes in the country, but it has brought in less money in recent years because of more people driving electric and fuel-efficient cars. Washington drivers currently pay 49.4 cents tax per gallon of gas. The WSTC is recommending drivers pay 2.4 cents per mile. However, state lawmakers would have to set the final pay-per-mile rate.
Suspected neo-Nazi leader charged with violating gun ban
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors have charged the suspected leader of Washington’s chapter of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division with unlawful possession of a firearm, in violation of a court order issued under the state’s red-flag law.
The Seattle Times reported Kaleb James Cole was charged with the gross misdemeanor Monday. A warrant was issued for his arrest in Washington, with bail set at $20,000, according to court documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
A judge granted the Seattle Police Department’s petition for an “extreme risk” protection order against Cole in October, under which his firearms were confiscated and he was banned from possessing guns for a year. A violation of the order could result in a five-year ban under state law.
Washington voters overwhelmingly approved the state’s “red flag” law that allows such orders in 2016, which let police and family members ask a judge to keep firearms out of the hands of people believed to pose a threat to themselves or others.
The order against Cole was granted in King County, but prosecutors here are arguing that he showed “blatant disregard” and violated it when he was pulled over in November by officers in Texas who said they found multiple assault rifles inside his car. A Washington man in the passenger seat said the guns were his and is facing a federal gun charge.
Car rental company to stop running in Seattle, other cities
SEATTLE — Seattle is among the U.S. cities that will soon have one less option for car rentals because of the pending withdrawal of Share Now, officials said.
Share Now plans to close its North American operations after Feb. 29, the Seattle Times reported.
Share Now offers short-term rentals of Mercedes-Benz cars, BMWs, Mini Coopers and Smart cars.
The German company said it had 148,309 customers in Seattle.
Existing customers will be able to use the service until late February, but new customers will not be permitted to enroll, the company said.
The move will affect operations in New York, Washington, D.C., Montreal and Vancouver, British Columbia.
Share Now declined to disclose the number of employees affected by the decision.
The company cited rising operating costs among the reasons for the North American closures.
Share Now will also cease operations in Florence, London, and Brussels but continue to operate in 18 other European cities, the company said.
Ex-church ministry leader faces new child sex abuse charges
EUGENE, Ore. — A former Eugene church ministry leader awaiting trial for alleged child sexual abuse has been indicted on additional charges.
The Register-Guard reported Edward Samuel Thompson was arrested and charged in a federal child pornography case last year. In August, he was charged with sodomy and sexual abuse in Lane County Circuit Court after a child once in his care came forward.
Thompson’s trial in circuit court is scheduled to begin in January. On Monday, however, Thompson was indicted on new charges, including five counts of rape, five counts of sodomy and five counts of sexual abuse.
Thompson has remained in custody since his arrest in August 2018. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.
At the time of his arrest, it was reported that Thompson was a longtime member and a music ministry leader at Christ Fellowship Church in Eugene and former member of Eugene Faith Center. Police also received information that Thompson traveled during the time frame of the alleged charges to Montana, Idaho, California and Arizona.
An investigation is ongoing.