Police: Six of 12 Yakima County Jail escapees remain on loose
YAKIMA — A search is underway for six of 12 inmates who escaped from the Yakima County Jail on Monday, authorities said.
The Washington State Department of Corrections said a dozen inmates escaped around 7 p.m. after using a table to break open an exterior fire door and climb over a fence to the outside, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Police apprehended six inmates, but the remaining six have not yet been found, the department said in a statement.
U.S. Marshals Service, Washington State Patrol troopers and deputies and police from Yakima and Union Gap responded to the scene.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies.
Police arrest man accused of shooting woman with arrow
KELSO, Wash. — Authorities have arrested a Kelso, Wash., man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head with an arrow.
At about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, a woman reported to deputies that when she went to Issac Gabbard’s trailer to get her dog, Gabbard threw a bottle of bleach at her vehicle, breaking the windshield, the (Longview) Daily News reported.
As she got into the car and began backing out of the driveway, Gabbard approached with a compound bow and fired at her, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The arrow struck the woman in the head. A passenger told authorities he crouched in his seat, fearing he would be struck.
Deputies said the woman was bleeding from a cut on the back of her head when reached by deputies. She is expected to survive, Cowlitz County sheriff’s chief criminal deputy Troy Brightbill said Tuesday.
Deputies arrested Gabbard, who told them that he fired an arrow into the car, believing the people in the car were going to get out and assault him, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault, assault and domestic violence malicious mischief.
Montana grandmother pleads not guilty in boy’s beating death
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Montana woman pleaded not guilty to charges she beat and tortured her 12-year-old grandson to death at their home.
Patricia Batts, 48, is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment, and strangulation of partner or family member in the death of Alex Hurley, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
The West Yellowstone resident has been held on $750,000 bail at the Gallatin County Jail since February.
Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies investigating the boy’s death found several videos on phones showing members of the family torturing the boy, court records said.
Batts’ husband, 47-year-old James Sasser Jr., and 14-year-old son, James Sasser III, are each charged with felony deliberate homicide. Sasser Jr. also faces a charge of felony criminal child endangerment.
Batts’ daughter, 18-year-old Madison Sasser, is charged with negligent homicide.
Gage Roush, 18, pleaded not guilty to felony assault on a minor. Prosecutors said Roush was seen in videos hitting Alex with a wooden paddle.
Batts told detectives they recorded Alex because he needed mental help.
Batts claimed she did not know how the boy died and told detectives she did not feel responsible for his death, court documents said.