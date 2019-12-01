Lighting ceremony in Boise delayed after evergreen topples
BOISE — A Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in downtown Boise has been delayed because the tree fell over.
The Idaho Statesman reported that the 45-year-old evergreen toppled sometime Thursday night. The ceremony, which brings a crowd to the Grove in downtown Boise every year, had been set for Friday night.
The Downtown Boise Association said it will reschedule the event and that more information will be available next week.
It’s not clear why the tree fell.
Separately, the annual Idaho Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Monday between 5 and 7 p.m. in front of the Capitol building in Boise.
Man stabbed five times outside Butte bar; suspect arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — A man was stabbed five times outside a Butte bar in an apparently unprovoked attack and a suspect is charged with attempted deliberate homicide.
Investigators said the 49-year-old suspect was walking down the street shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday and began yelling at a group of people before attacking the victim.
The victim, a 28-year-old Arizona man who was in Butte for Thanksgiving, was slashed three times in the back, once in the cheek and once in the throat.
Butte-Silver Bow County officials said he was initially hospitalized in critical condition, but was upgraded to fair condition Friday. His name has not been released.
Undersheriff George Skuletich said the suspect and the victim didn’t know each other.
Bail was set at $150,000 for the suspect, Louis Ted Caye of Butte. He did not enter a plea.
Parent of student hurt in tunnel sues Salem, school district
SALEM, Ore. — The parent of a student injured as a sixth-grader while using an underground tunnel between a middle school and high school in Salem is suing the city of Salem and the school district for $235,000.
The Statesman Journal reported the lawsuit filed this week accuses the city of allowing the tunnel to become dangerous and Salem-Keizer Public Schools of failing to properly supervise and warn students of possible hazards.
The tunnel was constructed underneath the railroad tracks in 1939 and previously allowed students to easily travel from Parrish Middle School to North Salem High School.
Access to the tunnel was blocked Friday with a locked gate. School officials did not respond to questions Friday.
The suit says the boy fell in the tunnel, breaking his wrist.
Report: Salem spends more than $5 million yearly on homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — Salem spends more than $5.2 million a year on issues related to homelessness, according to estimates in a draft city report.
The Statesman Journal reported that most of the costs are incurred by the Salem Police Department, which is estimated to spend nearly $4.7 million on an annual basis dealing with issues related to homelessness.
The assessment has been circulated to the mayor, councilors and city manager.
Salem city councilors are poised to institute a ban on camping and leaving personal belongings unattended on sidewalks next month, but they stopped short of a ban on sitting and reclining on public sidewalks.
Eugene police officer shoots, kills man who allegedly fought with him
EUGENE, Ore. — Authorities say a Eugene police officer shot and killed a man who fought with him.
The Register-Guard reported the incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the officer called for emergency cover before shooting.
The officer was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released.
The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating.
Fresh snow, wind to create ground blizzards in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — More than a foot of fresh snow and strong wind gusts are expected to combine to create ground blizzard conditions along the Rocky Mountain Front in northern Montana.
The National Weather Service said the blizzard warning began at 9 p.m. Saturday and runs through Tuesday morning in areas including Browning and Heart Butte on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Meteorologist Christian Cassel told the Great Falls Tribune that people could be stuck in their homes for at least a day because of the near zero visibility.
The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on its Facebook page noting the possible 60 mph wind gusts. It advised residents to stock up on groceries and firewood and “maybe a backlog of new memes you haven’t read yet.”
It closes with an emphatic request for residents to stay off the roads during the blizzard.