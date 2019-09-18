First of four convicted in Boise foothills attack sentenced
BOISE — The first of four people convicted of attacking a Boise woman and leaving her for dead in the foothills has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Cody Baker, 30, pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting aggravated battery. Prosecutors said he stomped on the head of a 20-year-old woman and held her down while she was stabbed with a knife and broken bottle during the March attack. The victim survived her injuries, but had to drag herself 2 miles to get help.
Fourth District Judge Deborah Bail sentenced Baker on Monday, noting that he’d refused to participate in rehabilitation programs during a previous prison sentence.
Three others — 20-year-old Justice Bowie of Boise, 29-year-old Kevin Ivey of Nampa and 21-year-old Brianna Brown of Nampa — are expected to be sentenced later this year for their roles in the attack.
Idaho authorities seek person responsible for motel fire
COEUR D’ALENE — Idaho law enforcement has asked the public for help in finding the person responsible for starting a fire that burned a motel built in the 1950s.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reported that authorities are offering a cash reward in exchange for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or people responsible for the July fire at the Garden Motel.
Officials said the motel was closed at the time of the fire.
Police and fire investigators said no one was injured, but the fire charred a large portion of the motel.
Officials said the building was purchased in 2002 and closed in 2016 to build a $14 million, 113-room Marriott Fairfield Inn and a neighboring 22 multi-family structure.
Washington student arrested for alleged social media video threat
SEATTLE — Washington authorities have arrested a high school student after a threatening video was posted to the social media platform TikTok.
The Seattle Times reported Monday that the Issaquah High School student was arrested Sunday after police discovered a video threat of a possible school shooting.
Authorities said the girl was booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center and faces felony harassment charges.
The Issaquah Police Department said the video viewed on the mobile app of the same name contained inappropriate and threatening language.
Authorities said her family members were cooperative with law enforcement and the investigation.
Authorities said officers did not locate any weapons, nor “were there any available means to carry out a threat.”
Officials said the school would function as normal this week.
Woman faces murder charge in shooting death of husband
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge has set bail at $500,000 for a Camas, Wash., woman accused of fatally shooting her husband.
The Columbian reported court records show Stephanie “Sam” Westby told investigators that “he attacked me and said he was going to kill me.”
However, according to court records, the couple’s children said their parents were having marital issues and that their mother asked them to leave the house that evening, before the Sunday night shooting.
Westby, 47, made a first appearance Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree domestic violence murder in the slaying of 51-year-old Joseph Westby.
Defense attorney Steve Thayer argued she was acting in “lawful self defense” and that the probable cause affidavit does not establish she committed a crime.
Judge John Fairgrieve said Westby poses a risk to the public and set her bail at $500,000.
Competency evaluation set for suspect in college adviser’s slaying
WALLA WALLA — The arraignment for a man accused in the killing of a Whitman College employee has been continued for the completion of a competency evaluation.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported 23-year-old Colby Hedman appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court Monday to enter a plea, but attorneys said they were awaiting the evaluation from Eastern State Hospital, which likely will take weeks.
He made an initial appearance in court last week after he was transported from Baker County, Ore.
Hedman has been charged with first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the death of 35-year-old Kyle Martz in July.
Court documents said Hedman told police he struck Martz with an ax and dismembered his body before stealing Martz’s truck.
No motive for the killing has been released. Police have said the two men did not know each other.