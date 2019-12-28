Police: Officers followed policy during teen arrest, threats
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Washington authorities have said in an investigative report that two police officers followed department policies and procedures when they arrested a 14-year-old boy in a YMCA center, shoved a center director and threatened to use a stun gun on another teenager.
The police chief and city manager announced that the use of profanity by one officer during the September arrest violated Kirkland Police Department policy, the Seattle Times reported Thursday.
The officer received verbal counseling and the incident is documented in his file, Lt. Rob Saloum said.
The investigation also found the second officer failed to correctly assist the first officer during the arrest, police said.
Neither officer could be reached for comment Thursday.
The two police officers were not motivated by race, the report said. The officers are white, and the teenagers and program director are black.
The officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting suspected trespassing, vandalism and theft allegedly involving a group of teenagers, authorities said.
Police investigating man found dead near small town as homicide
SEATTLE — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found along a logging road near Skykomish, Wash., this week, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Snohomish County resident Brandt Stewart’s death was ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to a Thursday statement from the sheriff’s office.
The Seattle Times reported the sheriff and medical examiner’s offices declined to release further details Thursday because the investigation is ongoing.
The town of Skykomish is along U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle.
Four rescued from sinking fishing vessel near marina
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A Coast Guard crew rescued four people from a commercial fishing vessel Thursday that sank in Coos Bay.
The World newspaper reported the 40-foot Darean Rose capsized and sank shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina with four people aboard, who reported sustaining minor injuries, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard detachment in Astoria.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend were notified at 2:54 p.m. that the vessel had run aground and capsized right after departing the pier.
A Coast Guard Station Coos Bay response boat responded and rescued the four people from the vessel in 10 minutes. They were taken back to the pier and treated by emergency medical service technicians for scrapes and bruises.
The vessel had an estimated maximum potential of 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
Coast Guard personnel responded to the potential for environmental pollution by deploying a hard boom and absorbent pads.
Man in store crash in Seattle suburb released from hospital
BURIEN, Wash. — A grandfather hurt in a Dec. 16 crash at a crowded store near Seattle has been released from a hospital.
Local news media reported Obdulio Chiche was released from the hospital Tuesday, while his 2-year-old grandson David remains at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Police said a man driving a van apparently being used as a getaway vehicle crashed into a Ross Dress for Less store in the suburb of Burien, injuring 11 people. Chiche said David is awake and improving, but will likely be in the hospital for another three months.
The King County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the van tried to take off at a high speed after a woman, who had apparently shoplifted inside the store, got into the van Monday night.
The van first hit an unoccupied car in front of the store and then crashed through the store’s windows.
The van’s 51-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence of drugs. The female passenger was arrested on a previous warrant and suspicion of shoplifting.
Missoula flights to get bigger, faster airplanes in 2020
MISSOULA, Mont. — Alaska Airlines has announced plans to increase the capacity of popular early morning and mid-afternoon flights from Montana to Washington.
Alaska Airlines flights from Missoula to Seattle are expected to increase to a 119-seat Airbus, a mainline aircraft, the Missoulian reported Thursday. The larger aircraft will start landing in Missoula on May 21 and the upgraded flights would take off at 6 a.m. and 2:50 p.m., officials said.
Those flights previously used a 76-seat regional jet that will continue to be used on three other daily flights, officials said.