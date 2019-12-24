Idaho health department says two women died of influenza
NAMPA — The recent deaths of two women in Idaho are the first flu-related deaths of the season, state officials said.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not release the dates of their deaths, but said both women were older than 70, the Idaho Press reported.
Public health officials are responding to influenza outbreaks among residents of assisted-living and long-term care facilities in several communities, the department said in a statement.
Influenza causes respiratory illness in 5 percent to 20 percent of the population each year. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.
Idaho officials said 64 people died of flu-related causes from 2014 to 2019, with a majority of those older than 70.
Little appoints new House lawmaker for Boise area
BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little on Monday appointed Democrat Lauren Necochea to fill an Idaho House of Representatives seat.
Necochea was one of three possibilities and the top choice the Democratic Legislative Committee for District 19 submitted last week to fill the vacancy representing an area in Boise.
Necochea directs the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children.
Necochea replaces Mat Erpelding, the former House minority leader who resigned to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Rep. Ilana Rubel earlier this month was elected House minority leader. She had been the House assistant minority leader, with that position being filled by Rep. John McCrostie.
Rocky Boy police identify suspect, seize vehicle in hit-and-run
HAVRE, Mont. — Police on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation have identified a suspect and seized a vehicle believed involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old girl earlier this month.
The Dec. 12 crash killed Lacey Kaide Arkinson of Rocky Boy.
The Montana Highway Patrol said a witness saw at least one dog chasing the girl.
The FBI is aiding with the investigation, local news media reported. The suspect’s name has not been released.
Washington sends December car-tab renewal notices late
SEATTLE — December car-tab renewal notices were sent to Washington vehicle owners five to six weeks late because of a new tax initiative, the Department of Licensing said.
The I-976 tax cut measure that passed in November caused December renewal notices to be sent late while the state waited for possible court intervention, the Seattle Times reported.
A King County judge issued an injunction to halt the tax cut in late November, followed by a Dec. 4 order by the Washington Supreme Court that puts I-976 on hold pending hearings.
Some drivers might receive their bills after the December date by which the tabs should be affixed to rear license plates, officials said.
Washington State Patrol troopers have been briefed on the licensing delay and will use appropriate discretion in dealing with vehicles that have outdated tabs, the department said.
Montana extends deadline for missing persons database
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Montana’s Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force has extended the deadline for tribal colleges to apply for a grant to start and administer a database of missing American Indians.
Officials said none of the state’s seven tribal colleges applied for the $25,000 grant by the Dec. 13 deadline. The task force voted last Thursday to extend the deadline to Jan. 25 with the goal of awarding the grant by mid-February.
Tina Chamberlain, the Looping in Native Communities coordinator with the Department of Justice, told the Great Falls Tribune one of the tribal colleges was interested, but needed more time.
The grant requires the database be administered by a data specialist who meets certain qualifications. Applicants must also include a plan for meeting data verification and security standards.
Fears for dental program at Shoreline Community College
SHORELINE, Wash. — Facing a nearly $2 million budget shortfall, administrators at Shoreline Community College have begun a program-by-program review to decide which they will cut.
A dental hygiene program, according to its director, is the most expensive on campus, giving some faculty members reason to worry the college will just eliminate it entirely.
The college also recently announced that despite receiving $39.6 million from the state to build a new home for the dental hygiene program, it had removed the program from designs for that building. And it’s scrambling to figure out where to relocate the program once its current classrooms and dental clinic are demolished as scheduled.
Associated Press