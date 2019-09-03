Pocatello firefighters and neighbors extinguish trash fire
POCATELLO — Firefighters with help from residents armed with garden hoses got the upper hand on a human-caused brush fire burning between Pocatello and Inkom.
The Idaho State Journal reported the brush fire was reported by a resident around 2:50 p.m. Sunday between Old Highway 91 and Interstate 15 and scorched about an acre before it was contained.
The Pocatello Valley Fire Department said the brush fire occurred when a resident was burning trash and the flames got out of control, spreading to the surrounding grass and weeds.
The area has several houses and some residents from those homes used their garden hoses to attempt to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters were extinguishing the few remaining hot spots by the afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
Pendleton pushes for permits to clear out McKay Creek
PENDLETON, Ore. — The city of Pendleton excavated 2,000 cubic yards of gravel and rock from McKay Creek right after the flooding in April.
The East Oregonian reported now the city is seeking permits to clear thousands more cubic yards of gravel from the creek before the end of winter and the possibility of more spring flooding.
City Manager Robb Corbett said the state allows that kind of in-stream work from Dec. 1 to March 31.
He said they have a short time to get it done.
But he expressed confidence in getting the permits during a meeting with McKay Creek area residents Wednesday night. He said the city hired the engineering firm of Anderson Perry & Associates Inc. to shoulder that work.
Washington authorities warn contaminated shellfish could cause paralysis
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. — A large algae bloom near the San Juan Islands is causing a dangerous type of toxin to get inside local shellfish that could paralyze or even kill a person, if eaten.
KOMO-TV reported the Skagit County Public Health Department says the water is showing high levels of “Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning,” or PSP.
It’s a biotoxin living inside the clams, oysters, mussels and scallops.
Polly Dubbel, with the health department, said the toxin can have immediate effects on health.
PSP can kill someone if they eat enough shellfish, which is why the county has closed the area to shellfish harvesters until toxin levels have significantly gone down.
According to Washington’s Department of Health, all of Padilla and Samish Bays in the county have toxins in the water and in the shellfish.
Falling tree strikes, kills Montana ATV rider
LIBBY, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol says a 70-year-old Libby man has died after he was struck on the head by a falling tree while he was riding an all-terrain vehicle.
KECI-TV reported the incident occurred Sunday an Quartz Creek road near Libby. Authorities said someone was cutting trees nearby, and one struck the man when it fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
Washington set to impose new rules on cattle
OLYMPIA — New rules for selling cattle in Washington are scheduled to take effect in October, hiking fees and nudging producers into using USDA-approved radio-frequency identification tags.
The Capital Press reported ranchers who use the “840” tags — a three-number international code for the U.S. — will be able to report sales online to the state Department of Agriculture.
The department hopes the convenience will motivate more cattlemen to use the tag. The 840 tags allow animal-health officials to track a cow from birth to slaughter.
The USDA intends to make 840 tags mandatory by 2023. The federal agency said tracking every cow will limit crippling trade sanctions if a livestock disease breaks out.
Stolen sign from drive-in theater returned to owner
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A landmark sign from Bozeman’s old Starlite drive-in theater has been returned to its owner after it was stolen last month.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Saturday the second half of the two-piece “Starlite” sign was taken from outside Media Station Design Works, which specializes in making signs and artwork.
Owner Ole Nelson contacted police, who found the sign in the possession of two college students. Nelson said both wrote him to apologize. It wasn’t clear if they face charges.
The sign was resting on the ground when the part that said “lite” was stolen. Nelson plans to mount it on the wall so it’s harder to steal.
He said people sometimes stop in to share stories about proposing to spouses or going on first dates at the Starlite.
Associated Press