Federal officials: Landlord will pay family denied rental
NAMPA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says a Nampa homeowner has agreed to pay $15,000 to a family of nine to resolve allegations that the homeowner violated the Fair Housing Act.
HUD officials said in a prepared statement released Wednesday that the family wanted to rent a large four-bedroom home, but the rental owner refused because the family included seven kids younger than 18. HUD said the lease agreement limited the home to renters with no more than four children.
The homeowners did not admit fault and denied the allegations in the legal agreement, called a consent order. They did agree to hire a property management company, according to HUD, and they underwent fair housing training.
Federal fair housing rules make it illegal to deny or limit housing because a family has children, to make statements discriminating against families with kids, or to impose different rules or policies on families.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development filed the complaint on behalf of the family in May.
Idaho man pleads not guilty in crash killing three, injuring two
HAILEY, Idaho — An Idaho man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with killing three young girls in a highway car crash.
The Twin Falls Times-News reported Wednesday that 46-year-old Matthew Park was charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence.
Court officials said each of the felony charges carry a maximum of 15 years imprisonment and a $15,000 fine, plus an additional $5,000 fine.
Officials said Park was driving in Blaine County when he rear-ended another vehicle driven by 26-year-old Somchai Lurak.
Authorities said the August crash injured Lurak and passenger Emma Weigand, but killed a 3-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl.
A seven-day trial has been scheduled to begin in February 2020.
Park remains in custody on $400,000 bond.
Police say crash that killed mother was livestreamed online
SEATTLE — Police in Washington are searching for the driver of a vehicle that caused a fatal crash while a passenger was livestreaming video on social media.
The Seattle Times reported 23-year-old Amairani Uribe Beltran died in an Aug. 12 accident in Tukwila that also injured Beltran’s 1-year-old son.
Police said as of Wednesday they had not located the 17-year-old driver who crashed into Beltran’s car during a race with a third vehicle.
The driver has been charged in juvenile court with vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault.
Police said the driver’s brother was also injured as he was livestreaming the race on Snapchat.
Court documents say the video shared with police shows the driver crossing a median line at high speed before colliding head-on with Beltran’s car.
Woman pleads guilty to role in sheriff’s deputy killing
TACOMA — A woman accused of driving two men to a robbery in which a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was killed has pleaded guilty in Superior Court.
The News Tribune reported 53-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree rendering criminal assistance. She will be sentenced in October.
Authorities said Troyer drove 34-year-old Frank Pawul and 35-year-old Henry Michael Cardento to the Fredrickson area, where they planned to rob a mobile home.
Deputy Daniel McCartney was killed when responding to the robbery. Cardento was also found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, including a self-inflicted shot to the head.
Pawul pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in early August. He received a sentence of life without parole.
Montana college officials plan to create common application
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana university leaders have moved forward with creating one application to streamline admissions for all colleges and universities statewide.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Montana University System leaders aim to create a system that allows prospective students to apply to any Montana institution with the same application, modeled after the nationwide Common Application program.
Leaders said the system would also allow students to get information about financial aid, registration and credit requirements for each campus.
School officials said students currently must fill out separate applications to apply to each institution.
Officials said the system would help promote access and equity in college admissions.
Officials said the online system portal could be functioning by next fall.
The Board of Regents also discussed a unified recruiting effort.