Longtime Oregon legislator who focused on health care dies at 85
SALEM, Ore. — Mitch Greenlick, a longtime state representative who played an influential role in Oregon’s health care policies, has died at age 85.
House Speaker Tina Kotek said in a statement that Greenlick died Friday night after battling a number of health issues.
Greenlick, a Democrat who had represented northwest Portland and northern Washington County in the Legislature since 2003, had planned to retire at the end of his term, Kotek said Saturday.
“He died while serving in office, doing what he loved. Oregonians lost a champion for fairness, justice and health care as a human right. His work and legacy will benefit Oregonians for years to come,” she said.
Greenlick founded Kaiser Permanente’s Center for Health Research and directed it for 30 years, the Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reported.
Gov. Kate Brown praised Greenlick’s work on health care.
“Representative Mitch Greenlick dedicated his career to fighting for Oregonians to have a better life,” Brown said in a statement. “A fierce advocate for expanding health care, he championed initiatives that helped push our state forward, including extending the Oregon Health Plan for low-income and underserved communities.”
Teacher accused of sexually abusing high school student in southern Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A southern Oregon gym teacher was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing a student at his school, police say.
South Medford High School physical education teacher Noah Berman is accused of second- and third-degree sex abuse, luring a minor and tampering with a witness, according to Medford police.
Police said they got an anonymous report through the SafeOregon program last month.
The Medford School District also received the tip. Berman, 30, was put on administrative leave two days later.
A detective determined a relationship had been going on since November and that it became sexual. Detectives learned much of their communication happened through Snapchat, a social media app.
Detectives served a search warrant Thursday at Berman’s home and seized possible evidence. He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail, but was no longer listed as being in custody Friday.
He’s accused of tampering with a witness because he told the girl not to disclose their relationship to investigators, according to police.
Man accused in woman’s murder dies after jail altercation in Kitsap County
BREMERTON, Wash. — A murder suspect critically injured in the Kitsap County Jail on Saturday died in the hospital Friday morning, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.
Sean Michael Howell, 28, told Bremerton police detectives he killed Sabrina Olson-Smith, 23, at his residence May 8, according to court documents.
Prosecutors charged him in Kitsap County Superior Court with first-degree murder, but he never appeared in court, the Kitsap Sun reported.
The morning after he was booked into jail, corrections officers removed Howell from a crisis cell where he had been lodged after he started damaging a sprinkler, according to authorities.
“Howell became combative,” the State Patrol statement said, and after officers restrained him, he appeared to go into medical crisis. Howell was taken to Harrison Medical Center, where he died six days later.
Authorities are investigating his death.