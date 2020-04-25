Oregon eatery’s liquor license suspended over virus rules
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license of restaurant/bar in Salem related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Arcos Mexican Grill was charged with violating the state’s executive order banning on-site consumption of food and drink at restaurants to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Statesman Journal reported.
The allegations were made following an investigation by commission inspectors who say they saw several people entering and exiting a door leading to the restaurant’s bar.
A sign posted on the door said: “No Dine-in, Take out only.” Once inside, however, inspectors noted alcoholic beverages had been served to two people in the bar.
Los Arcos can appeal the suspension.
The investigation was the result of a complaint to the commission saying Los Arcos had been serving alcohol to people over several days.
The commission said it suspended the restaurant’s liquor license, in light of “prohibited” and “unlawful conduct.”
Yakima police launch investigation into fatal stabbing
YAKIMA — A police investigation is ongoing in Yakima after a man was fatally stabbed earlier this week, authorities said.
The Yakima Police Department found Francis M. Gallagher, 73, about 9 p.m. Wednesday with multiple stab wounds, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Officers performed first aid on Gallagher and took him to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.
Detectives are interviewing people who may have been in Gallagher’s apartment when the stabbing occurred, Capt. Jay Seely said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Yakima Police Department. Tips can also be submitted online.
Seattle police arrest two suspects after fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested after a hit-and-run in Ballard, Wash., left a woman dead last month, authorities said.
The Seattle Police Department on Thursday booked a woman, 33, and a man, 50, into the King County Jail on murder, arson and auto theft charges, the Seattle Times reported.
The man was already in jail on unrelated robbery charges, police said.
The woman hit by the vehicle was in a parking lot northwest of the University of Washington on March 19 around noon when she was struck, authorities said. The driver left the scene after the collision, police said.
The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, authorities said.
The King County medical examiner’s office has identified her as Lori Tate, 52.
Lummi police officer shoots, wounds burglary suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Lummi Nation Police Department officer shot and wounded someone suspected in a burglary, authorities said.
Lummi police found a person who appeared be hiding in a recreational vehicle while police were investigating a burglary Sunday afternoon, the Bellingham Herald reported.
Police entered the vehicle with the owner’s permission, and the person was then non-compliant and shot by an officer, according to a news release from the Lummi Nation. The person’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Officers administered first-aid until medics arrived and took the person to a Bellingham hospital.
The Bellingham Police Department is helping with an investigation into the incident. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.
Montana man kills self during police chase in Lake County
POLSON, Mont. — A 28-year-old man who was being pursued by law enforcement officers for reportedly firing a gun at people in Kalispell died Thursday night after crashing his car and shooting himself on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County, Lake County officials said.
Sheriff Don Bell said Flathead County officials called at about 11 p.m. to report a pursuit may be headed their way.
The driver, Dalton Leigh, of Kalispell, was reportedly homicidal and suicidal.
Lake County officers were preparing to place spike strips on the highway to stop the vehicle, but it went into a ditch traveling about 60 mph, hit a driveway approach and stopped. Leigh was found dead in the car of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Bell said.
Because the death happened while Leigh was being pursued by Lake County officers, the Flathead County coroner’s office is investigating the cause and manner of death. Bell declined to say Friday whether the man may have shot himself before or after the crash.