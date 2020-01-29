Authorities charge suspect in Seattle shooting that killed one, injured seven
SEATTLE — A Washington man was charged after police suspected he is one of the three people allegedly involved in a shooting in downtown Seattle.
Jamel Jackson, 21, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting that killed one and injured seven others last week, the Seattle Times reported.
Jackson was not the aggressor, but he is suspected of firing his gun multiple times in a crowded intersection, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa said.
Surveillance footage allegedly captured Jackson holding and firing a gun, prosecutors said.
Jackson admitted to firing a handgun and said he got rid of the weapon before he was contacted by first responders at the scene, police said.
The gun has not yet been found, prosecutors said.
Autopsy planned for woman found dead in Kennewick home
KENNEWICK — An autopsy is planned to help determine the cause of death of a woman found dead inside her Washington home, authorities said.
Tessa West, 25, was discovered Saturday by her roommate, the Tri-City Herald reported Monday.
West may have died days before she was found, Kennewick police said.
Benton County coroner’s office officials were not initially sure if they would do a complete autopsy because there was not enough information on West or her medical history, officials said.
Forensic pathologist Sig Menchel will perform the autopsy, Coroner Bill Leach said.
Leach could not confirm or deny if there were signs of trauma, but did say there were no obvious wounds based on photographs.
There are suspicious circumstances surrounding her death after responding to a call to find her not breathing and later discovering her car a few blocks away, police said.
Detective resigns following theft accusation
BREMERTON, Wash. — A 15-year veteran detective with the police department in Bremerton, has resigned amid theft allegations during a 2019 drug investigation.
Local news media reported Det. Jeffrey Inklebarger was part of a team serving a drug search warrant at a home Feb. 26 when the theft occurred. A home security system captured the theft on video and the homeowner brought the video to the attention of Bremerton police officials last month.
Inklebarger was immediately placed on administrative leave while Tacoma police was asked to provide an independent investigation into the matter.
Tacoma police alleged the video showed Inklebarger taking money from the crime scene and stuffing it into his pocket, according to police case documents.
With the results in hand, Bremerton police began the process to fire Inklebarger last week, but he resigned instead Saturday, police said.
Investigation finds Oregon cop justified in fatally shooting Washington man
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A report says a man who was shot dead by a Hillsboro, Ore., officer in the police station’s parking lot had followed a stranger more than 30 miles from Camas, Wash., and seemed fixated on the man for unknown reasons.
On Monday, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying officer Bobby Voth was justified in the shooting and it would not be investigated further.
According to an investigation by the DA’s office, on Oct. 21, Jason Livengood began following Flugencio Osornio-Ambriz and was visibly angry and tailgating him.
Osornio-Ambriz told investigators that when he got gas, Livengood waited, then began following him again.
Osornio-Ambriz eventually pulled his SUV into the Hillsboro police parking lot and told police that Livengood was following him, and he was afraid. According to the report, Livengood pulled into the lot and got out of his car with a gun.
According to the report, Voth told Osornio-Ambriz to move, and Livengood tried to follow. Voth tried to intercept Livengood by telling him to stop and grabbing him. Livengood kept moving toward Osornio-Ambriz, and ignored Voth’s commands to drop his gun, the report says.
Authorities arrest Oregon man in Washington on child enticement charge
SEATTLE — A Portland, Ore., man was arrested after authorities say he traveled to Washington to sexually molest a 5-year-old girl.
Dirk Tichgelaar, 44, was arrested by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in northwestern Washington. He was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle with enticement of a minor, the Bellingham Herald reported.
Between October 2019 and January 2020, Tichgelaar used an internet-based chat platform to communicate with an undercover Homeland Security agent about sexual abuse of children, according to a U.S. Department of Justice.
Tichgelaar expressed an interest in traveling to the agent’s location in Washington to sexually abuse a girl, according to court records.
On Jan. 25, Homeland Security agents followed Tichgelaar from Oregon into Washington to a hotel, where he was arrested, records said.