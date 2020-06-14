Fourth Asian giant hornet found in Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A fourth Asian giant hornet has been found in northwest Washington.
A wiggling queen hornet was stepped on by a Bellingham resident, who reported it June 6 to the state Department of Agriculture. The USDA confirmed this week it was an Asian giant hornet, the Capital Press reported.
The hornet was found about 15 miles from where one was discovered May 27 and about 20 miles from where two were seen in December.
“We think they are really strong flyers and this could confirm that,” state agriculture department spokeswoman Karla Salp said Friday.
The two Asian giant hornets found in December were the first ever detected in the U.S. The hornet has also been seen in British Columbia.
The hornets found near Blaine originated from South Korea, according to a DNA analysis. Hornets analyzed in Canada originated from Japan, suggesting separate introductions.
The hornets are deadly to honey bees. The state agriculture department will hang hundreds of traps in Whatcom County this summer in hopes of learning whether the hornets are becoming established and a threat to pollinators.
As of Friday, the agriculture department had received more than 1,970 reports online from people who suspect they have found an Asian giant hornet. Reports are coming from throughout the country, even though the hornet has not been found outside Whatcom County.
So far, the department has concluded 758 reports were false alarms. In more than 1,000 cases, the report did not have enough information to make a determination.
The department won’t start trapping until July, when worker hornets become active, Salp said.
Washington and other Western states have successfully eradicated Asian and European gyspy moths by aerial spraying. That approach for the giant hornet would also kill bees, Salp said.
Sentencing set for man convicted of killing two on train in Portland, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sentencing for a man convicted of fatally stabbing two people who tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Ore., light-rail train has been set for June 23.
Logistical details of Jeremy Christian’s sentencing amid the coronavirus pandemic will be forthcoming, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Much of the challenge will be in maintaining physical distancing during the hearing because of the number of people who are interested in witnessing the proceeding.
A jury in February found Christian guilty of the deaths of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best. He also was convicted of attempted murder for stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher and assault and menacing for shouting slurs and throwing a bottle at a black woman on another light rail train the day before the May 26, 2017, stabbings.
In front of people on the MAX train and with cellphone and surveillance cameras recording, Christian stabbed the three men as it pulled into Northeast Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center.
Body found near river in east Spokane
SPOKANE — Spokane police on Friday morning were at the scene of a body found in the 1600 block of East South Riverton Avenue, which runs along the south bank of the Spokane River.
The unidentified man was found lying face down and unresponsive near Tuffy’s Trail by a person who called 911 shortly after 5 a.m., according to Spokane police.
The death does not appear to have been from natural causes.
The road was blocked off between Mission Avenue and Magnolia Street as the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, where detectives were expected to remain for several hours.
Police have yet to release the identity of the person, but the body was that of a man, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.
Walla Walla County reports third death from COVID-19
WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla County’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by one person, according to figures updated by the Department of Community Health’s website and on social media.
Friday’s update, posted after the agency closed for the day, showed an increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county from two to three. Recoveries were also on the rise.
The numbers were explained by the public health organization in the comments section of a post on Phase 3 eligibility on the agency’s social media page. A resident used that spot to inquire about the new fatality after seeing it on the department’s website.
“Unfortunately, a previous case, who we released from isolation and was considered recovered, died out of county, due to COVID-19-related complications,” the response from the department said.
No further information was given about the person’s age, gender or potential underlying conditions, including in a followup post with the new numbers on social media.
Walla Walla has had no new COVID-19 cases in recent days.